The South Dakota State University Northeast Research Farm Tour will be held on July 8 at 4:30 p.m. and run until dusk. The research farm is located 2.5 miles west of interstate 29 off exit 193 at 15710 455 Ave. South Shore. The tours will run continuously, each lasting an hour.
Tour 1: Weed Management. Pre-emergent Herbicide Updates and Weed Management Strategies – Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension weed management coordinator.
Tour 2: Fertility. Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium Use in Corn – Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension soils field specialist, and Peter Kovacs, assistant professor in the Department of Agronomy, Horticulture and Plant Science.
Tour 3: Small Grains and Alfalfa. Small grains variety trials – Jon Kleinjan, SDSU Extension agronomists. Growth Regulator Use in Oats – David Karki, SDSU Extension agronomy field specialist . Alfalfa Issues and Concerns – Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension agronomy field specialist.
Tour 4: Pest Tour. Small Grain Diseases – Emmanuel Byamukama, SDSU Extension plant pathologist. Insect problems in all crops will be covered by Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension field crop entomologist.
Between tours, Connie Tande, SDSU Extension plant diagnostician, will discuss plant sample issues, identification of pests or field problems.
This year’s tour is being sponsored by the South Dakota Crop Improvement Association, South Dakota Wheat Commission and South Dakota Soybeans Research and Promotion Council. The field day will include a meal provided by the sponsors.
For more information, contact Paul Johnson, SDSU Extension weed management coordinator, at paulo.johnson@sdstate.edu or 605-688-4591.
