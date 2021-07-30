Wednesday was your last chance to catch the Capital City Band’s free summer performances as the band closed out its season with the annual Directors’ Choice concert.
The crowd in front of the Steamboat Park Amphitheater in Pierre braved the recent tremendous heat to attend the 8 p.m. concert. Band director Larry Johnson commented about the heat, which joined the band during most of the summer concert season.
“Although the temperatures have been high, the breeze off the river and the shade of the trees have made it comfortable for the audience,” Johnson said.
He added that this has been the toughest season in his memory when it comes to the heat during the concerts. The Pierre Senior Center’s members were on hand throughout the season to help fight the heat with a root beer float fundraiser.
And, with the heat came other discomforts. One guest director joked during his selection that the band members might appear to be dancing to the music, but really they were just trying to keep the flies from biting.
The program featured nine different directors who taught music throughout the region. Instead of reciting the history or other facts about each instrumental selection, Johnson gave a brief history of each guest director’s professional background in music.
Unlike the previous concerts which each had a theme, this program consisted of a wide variety of band arrangements, from marches to an Irish jig.
