The weekly Fort Pierre Summer Nights ended its 2020 season August 20. The week’s theme, in correlation with next week being the first week of school classes in Stanley County, was Safety Night. Firefighters, accompanied by a regular firetruck and a ladder truck, were on hand for safety promotion.
The annual series of Thursday evening events is promoted by Fort Pierre Tourism. According to the group, next year’s summer season will be tweaked to increase community involvement, though will still be filled with people’s favorites — great food and fun activities, with music and vendor booths of local businesses and farmers’ markets wares. This season was held on Deadwood Street in downtown Fort Pierre, though other locations such as Fort Pierre’s Lilly Park might be options.
The American Legion Post 20 performed an official flag burning ceremony the evening of August 20 downtown Fort Pierre, directly after the season’s final Fort Pierre Summer Nights event. Post 20 holds the ceremony once a year to honorably retire and dispose of worn and tattered United States Flags. Post Commander Kim Hallock said people can drop off the “couple hundred flags each year” to any Legion member. Other flags, such as South Dakota state flags and MIA/POW (missing in action/prisoner of war) flags are also honorably burned, though in a separate burning after the U.S. flags ceremony is concluded.
If you are interested in playing live music, selling wares, setting up an information booth, offering a kids activity, or just want more information about next season’s Fort Pierre Summer Nights, call 605-412-8549 or email Arielle.McRoberts@maxwell strat.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.