Seedcorn maggots can be an early-season corn and soybean pest in South Dakota. Typically, seedcorn maggots affect crops that are emerging or have recently emerged. Seedcorn maggots can cause direct loss by destroying planted seeds. They can also reduce stands by feeding on the growing point of the plant.
For most of South Dakota, we have accumulated enough degree days across the state that the peak emergence of the overwintering population has passed. Seedcorn maggot management must be done before planting, or the populations can be avoided by not planting during times of peak emergence.
Degree days predictions
The emergence of seedcorn maggot flies can be estimated by using degree days with a lower developmental threshold of 39 degrees Fahrenheit and an upper developmental threshold of 84 degrees Fahrenheit.
The peak emergence for the overwintering population occurs at 360 degree days. The peak emergence for the second generation occurs at 1080 degree days. The peak emergence for the third generation occurs at 1800 degree days.
As a reminder, the equation for degree days is (maximum daily temperature + minimum daily temperature) divided by two and minus the developmental threshold.
Adam Varenhorst is an assistant professor and South Dakota State University Extension field crop entomologist.
