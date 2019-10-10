Stanley County School will host its annual Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11, at 2:30 p.m.
According to Mona Smith, Stanley County library, one of the highlights of the program has been a presentation of pictures honoring local veterans.
“We are currently updating our presentation and want to include those who served from our community. If you have a picture of a family member who is a veteran, and would like it included in our display, please send it to us. If you have previously submitted photos they do not need to be resubmitted,” said Smith.
Include the veteran’s name, branch of service, and who they are related to in the Stanley County School. Also include the name and grade of your child so that the school can return the photo to them. All pictures must be received by Wednesday, Oct. 30.
There are two ways to submit photos:
1. Email the photo to us. All emails can be directed to Librarian Mona J. Smith, at Mona.J.Smith@k12.sd.us.
2. Deliver the photo to us. Photos can be given to your child’s teacher, the elementary office, or the high school office.
