How has your family been spending their time together during this period of social distancing?
Have you gotten creative in finding ways to pass the days?
The staff at the Capital Journal wants to hear about it.
Send us your photos, along with a short description of what activity you are doing and the names of those pictured.
We will publish them in future editions of he Capital Journal
Email you items to news@capjournal.com.
