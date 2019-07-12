Senior Center’s Thursday potluck/entertainment

Ed Hemmelman shared the significance of Fourth of July events with the Senior Center on Thursday, July 11.

The latest Pierre Senior Center Thursday potluck, July 11, saw 70 old and new friends participating in the annual summer picnic.

Board members prepared hamburgers, brats, and beans. Senior center members and guests provided salads and desserts for a well-received meal.

“Everyone left with a very full stomach,” said Don Zeller. “Our program for the day was a presentation by Ed Hemmelman sharing the significant Fourth of July events. Ed told us about why fireworks are so important to most of us at this time. Also, we learned about the United States presidents who were born on July 4, and the presidents who passed away on July 4. As a final tribute, Ed played “Taps” on his bugle. Ed is a retired Marine.”

Next Thursday’s entertainment is Pierre’s own retired pharmacist, Sandy Jacobson, who will share many insights on healthy living and many other health issues that are important to senior citizens as well as others

