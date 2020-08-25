Members of the Pierre Senior Center held their annual summer picnic a month later than usual.
For its weekly Thursday noon potluck on August 20, this time a picnic, the senior center provided the hamburgers, hot dogs and condiments. Over 30 members and guests attended, providing the salads and desserts.
“ We had the mandatory picnic items: potato salad, beans, watermelon and lots of desserts,” said Don Zeller, director of the center.
“We had six new members added to our family since July 1,” said Zeller. “We really enjoy getting out and socializing with our friends. We feel like a close knit family. As we have a large building, we are able to follow the social distancing recommendation. We wear plastic gloves while going through our buffet line.”
“We are planning a holiday vendor show and rummage sale in October. More details to follow,” said Zeller.
The center is continuously looking for people or groups to provide musical entertainment following the Thursday potluck meal. Please contact the senior center at 224-7730.
