Almost 50 members and guests attended the weekly potluck and entertainment at the Pierre Senior Center on Thursday. And all are welcome.
"Our buffet tables were overflowing with hot dishes and salads, cake and pie desserts. Everyone got plenty to eat," Don Zeller said. "Our door prize winners were Lavern Ellwanger, Eileen List and Chuck Humphrey. The 50/50 winner was Larry Nelson."
This week's entertainment was Bob Boehmer singing and playing his guitar.
"Bob has sung for us at the Senior Center for many years and continues to enjoy singing for us," Zeller said. "When we told Bob it was good to see him, Bob replied, 'I prefer to be seen and to be viewed.'"
Next week is the Easter banquet, with Virg Mikkelsen for the entertainment. Mindy Cheap still leads the weekly Tuesday morning exercises, including chair yoga with a music background.
"The Pierre Senior Center is open Monday through Friday. Our busiest days are Tuesday morning with coffee and caramel rolls at 9 a.m. and Thursday noon potluck," Zeller said. "We hope senior citizens will stop by 401 W. Pleasant Dr. to enjoy the fun."
