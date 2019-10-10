Senior Center’s Thursday potluck and entertainment

The Pierre Senior Center’s weekly potluck and entertainment event, Oct. 10, saw almost 50 “hardy souls” in attendance. “The weather forecast sounded much worse than the actual conditions, so we though that may have kept many members at home,” said Don Zeller, center director.
The group was not able to schedule the usual live musical entertainment, so Zeller presented some videos. The first video was a skit from the Carol Burnett with Tim Conway playing the bumbling dentist and Harvey Korman as the patient. The next video had four ladies singing the lefse song. They also saw Jay Leno interviewing a 100-year-old woman about her hat blowing off on a windy day, and Glen Campbell and Roy Clark performing “Ghost Riders in the Sky.”
Next week Bob Boehmer will be singing and playing guitar. Boehmer is member of the Bar Stool Boys, who entertain at many various venues in central South Dakota.
“We have coffee and rolls from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Tuesday morning. Mindy Cheap will be leading us in chair yoga at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Guests are always welcome. Stop and visit with us at 401 W Pleasant Dr.,” said Zeller. “Thank you for helping us share the fun we have. We can always us more members and we think you are really helping.”
