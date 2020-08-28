Blood drives are set for September in the Pierre area.

Vitalant blood services is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

  • Appointments are strongly recommended
  • Do not donate if you are sick. This antibody test does not test for the presence of COVID-19 disease
  • All successful donations will be tested for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19
  • Donors can view results in your online donor account 2 weeks after you donate

Sept. 8 - Highmore Community blood drive at the Hyde County Auditorium in Highmore’s Church of Christ, from noon to 5:30 p.m., coordinator is Peggy Fausett 605-852-2500.

Sept. 9 - Catholic Daughter's blood drive at the Catholic Family Services building in Pierre, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., coordinator is Carol Uecker 605-220-2012.

Sept. 10 - Pierre Players’ blood drive at the Grand Opera House in Pierre, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., coordinator Michele Beeler 605-999-8503.

Sept. 14 - Pierre S.D. State Employees blood drive at the Capitol Lake Visitors Center in Pierre, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., coordinator Michelle DeyoAmende 605-773-4479.

