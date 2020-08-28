Blood drives are set for September in the Pierre area.
Vitalant blood services is now testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
- Appointments are strongly recommended
- Do not donate if you are sick. This antibody test does not test for the presence of COVID-19 disease
- All successful donations will be tested for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19
- Donors can view results in your online donor account 2 weeks after you donate
Sept. 8 - Highmore Community blood drive at the Hyde County Auditorium in Highmore’s Church of Christ, from noon to 5:30 p.m., coordinator is Peggy Fausett 605-852-2500.
Sept. 9 - Catholic Daughter's blood drive at the Catholic Family Services building in Pierre, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., coordinator is Carol Uecker 605-220-2012.
Sept. 10 - Pierre Players’ blood drive at the Grand Opera House in Pierre, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., coordinator Michele Beeler 605-999-8503.
Sept. 14 - Pierre S.D. State Employees blood drive at the Capitol Lake Visitors Center in Pierre, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., coordinator Michelle DeyoAmende 605-773-4479.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.