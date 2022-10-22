The Pierre Players Little Players will host its first Haunted Theater Tour along with a fall festival featuring Halloween activities from 5-10 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Grand Opera House at 109 S. Pierre St.
The holiday event is one of several in Pierre. The list is included below.
The Little Players does outreach and hosts theater workshops for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, Michele Beeler, who coordinates the program with Hannah Carda, said.
Beeler got the idea for the haunted tour from a podcast focusing on a school that hosted a similar one-day fundraiser.
“They set up in the morning and did a haunted house (and tore down),” she said. “The (Pierre Players’) theater is so busy, but putting on an event that is one day is very appealing to me.”
The Little Players oversees a middle school drama club — its 15 to 20 students are leading the haunted theater.
“They have a wonderful storyline,” Beeler said. “The theme is an insane asylum.”
The Little Players received a $750 grant from the Pierre/Fort Pierre Community Foundation for the event.
A coinciding fall festival for younger children will include caramel apple bar, pumpkin painting, bobbing for donuts, Halloween bowling and mask decorating.
Beeler is overseeing the haunted theater and Carda is in charge of the fall festival. The cost is $5. For more information, send an email to littleplayers605@gmail.com.
Halloween-related Calendar events include:
Pierre Area Center for Equality will host Halloween Drag Bingo for those 14 and older at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Missouri Avenue Event Center in Pierre. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. Cost is $10 for three Bingo cards.
Trunk or Treat will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Bridge Wesleyan Church at 107 E. 7th St., Pierre.
Trick or Treat Street will be held 3-5 p.m. at Northridge Plaza on Oct. 30. The day will include a pumpkin patch vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a costume contest.
Pierre will see the return of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Trick or Treat Trail from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at LaFramboise Island.
The South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center will host trick-or-treating with Thing from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Northridge Plaza.
The Historic Pierre Street Association will host downtown trick-or-treating 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Businesses on Pierre Street will participate.
In cooperation with the Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an underwater pumpkin patch at 12:15 p.m. Youth can dive for pumpkins at the Pierre Aquatics Center. Following the dive, they will decorate their pumpkins with supplies provided. The event is free to Oahe Family YMCA members. For non-members, admission is $2. Children under age 7 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Mindy Cheap at mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us or call 605-773-7445.
Pumpkin carving will take place for those 18 and older at 6 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library. Participants should bring pumpkins and carving tools.
The outdoor Grey Goose Halloween Display will be open from 6-9 p.m. from Friday through Oct. 31 at 19988 Grey Goose Road. The display is free.
Pierre’s Rob Lutz will share his experiences with the supernatural at 1 p.m. on Friday at Rawlins.
Halloween story time will be held 9-9:30 a.m. and 9:30-10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Rawlins. Participants can wear costumes and will make crafts. Trick-or-treating will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. All ages are welcome.
Trick-or-treating will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Rawlins.
Missouri View Apartments at 2511 E. Irwin St. in Pierre will host trick-or-treating beginning at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Pizza, popcorn and candy will be available. Visitors should go to Building A.
Doors for The Ghostly Gala will open at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Izaak Walton League in Pierre. Sotera Youth & Family Services Collaborative is hosting the fundraiser. The non-profit supports families in Central South Dakota who have been affected by child abuse and neglect. The event will include a chili cookoff, spooky dessert auction, costume contest and Halloween bucket raffle. Tickets are $30. The cost for 10 tickets is $275; eight tickets, $220; and six tickets, $165. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com.
