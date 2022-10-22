Skeleton
Buy Now

One of many skeletons featured for the Grey Goose Halloween Display.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

The Pierre Players Little Players will host its first Haunted Theater Tour along with a fall festival featuring Halloween activities from 5-10 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Grand Opera House at 109 S. Pierre St.

The holiday event is one of several in Pierre. The list is included below.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments