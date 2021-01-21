South Dakota State University-Brookings has announced its summer and fall 2020 graduates. Local graduates include:

  • Highmore - Josey May Aasby, bachelor of science in Nursing;

  • Onida - Timothy Dean Heien, associate of arts Arts and Humanities and Social Sciences; Hannah Lyrae Weinheimer, bachelor of science Agriculture and Food and Environmental Sciences;

  • Pierre - Haley Ann Dorschner, cum laude, bachelor of science in Nursing; Alan Garcia De Alba, bachelor of science in Nursing; Quinn Allen Reimers, bachelor of science Arts and Humanities and Social Sciences; Kayla Lynn Rounds, bachelor of science Arts and Humanities and Social Sciences.

Tags

Load comments