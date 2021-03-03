Shane’s Pharmacy at 212 E Sioux Ave. in Pierre and the Walmart Pharmacy at 1730 N. Garfield Ave. in Pierre are the newest area locations, other than hospitals and clinics, to offer Covid-19 vaccinations.
The South Dakota Department of Health announced in a Wednesday news release the two locations will administer vaccinations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Initially activated in South Dakota on Feb. 11, the pharmacy partner program currently has 56 participating locations, with more coming online each week. Retail pharmacies receive their vaccine allotment directly from the federal government. All pharmacies are vaccinating South Dakotans according to the state’s priority populations.
“We are kind of at the mercy of what we get,” said Brandy Ludemann of Shane’s Pharmacy, concerning the amount of vaccinations on hand at any given time. Shane’s is temporarily located in Pierre, with the staff hoping to be back in Fort Pierre in their new building, currently under construction, by the end of June.
In Phase 1b, COVID-19 vaccine should be offered to people aged 75 years and older and non–health care frontline essential workers. Now in the midst of Phase 1c, to people aged 65–74 years, people aged 16–64 years with high-risk medical conditions, and essential workers not included in Phase 1b.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.