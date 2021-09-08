Imagine walking on a needle so sharp it goes through your shoe and into your foot. Now imagine stepping on a pillar that’s big enough to support your weight and hold you up. Why am I using these two examples? Well, it’s a great example of surface area distribution.
Feet distribute our weight over a good size area by design, and you can see how the foot spreads as you walk. You can see how the arch slightly caves as it accepts the wight of our body. This is crucial for foot function and knee, hip and low back function as well.
There is a big difference between the arch absorbing forces and an arch collapsing, so let’s make sure that’s identified — the test for this a called navicular drop. It’s important to know that the arch is a spring, and like many springs, it compresses to store potential energy and then redistributes that energy to help us walk.
Some ligaments help us do this, but some muscles control tendons as well. Muscles and tendons are very important for us to move and create stability.
When the muscles don’t get used, they get weak, and so do the tendons creating joint instability and excessive movement. Shoes and arch support create weak feet and are apparent in many ways.
Research has been growing rapidly in this area but let’s use a practical analogy. What will happen to your legs if I hold you up all day or put you in a wheelchair? I think we can all agree they would get weak, and when you wanted to get out of the wheelchair, you might not be strong enough to do so.
Shoes that are narrow and have arch support or even elevated heel put the human body in a less than optimal position to use our bodies as intended, creating long latent disease and insidious injuries. Imagine if your foot supported in the middle — arch support — and you never used its range of motion.
We have all heard, “if you don’t use it, you’ll lose it.” The same goes here. Shoes that are not wide enough to let our feet spread as they accept the weight of our bodies reduce our balance, stability, force absorption and distribution and can reform our feet! Have you ever seen people’s feet look like their shoes? Pointy cowboy boots, pointy dress shoes or high heel shoes?
Heels reduce the pressure and tension on the calves and Achilles tendon because it’s in a constant state of being shortened, much like our hip flexors from sitting all day. How do we start to fix such a malady?
Buy big box, zero drop shoes and start a rehab program for your feet. Toe spreaders, therapy balls to massage the muscles, and toe exercises — there’s a myriad of them. Oh, and I almost forgot, let’s start walking barefoot more often in safe areas. Until next time stay strong.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation.
