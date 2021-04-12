A Pierre man, Daeton Boe, along with a 17-year-old Fort Pierre male and 16-year-old Pierre female were arrested for aggravated assault, vandalism, and drug charges early Sunday morning.
According to Pierre Police Chief Jason Jones, at 2:44 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of E. Franklin, where it was reported someone had shot at a residence.
On scene, officers learned two females were outside the home when a dark colored car approached. Shots were fired from within the vehicle, which fled the scene. No one was injured in the incident. The homeowner discovered a broken window that had been hit by what appeared to be a BB gun.
Around 3:15 a.m., the homeowner called to report the vehicle had driven by the house again. Officer located the car near the intersection of Sioux and Fort and initiated a traffic stop. Inside, a CO2 pistol was recovered along with drugs and drug paraphernalia.
After it was determined they were involved in the incident, all three occupants were taken into custody. Boe was transported to the Hughes County Jail, while the juveniles were transported to the Hughes County Juvenile Detention Center.
