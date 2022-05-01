There are many ways shooting sports are enjoyed in South Dakota. Hunters, trap and skeet shooters, tin can shooters, and target shooters all love to pull the trigger — it’s American heritage. For many of us, it is something we were first introduced to by our grandfather or dad.
When I pick up any gun, it is hard not to think about the first day my dad took me out to shoot a .22-caliber on the farm. When following a few very simple safety rules, it is fabulous fun. Because I guide hunters from around the world, I’m reminded frequently how lucky we are to be able to own and use firearms for fun, hunting and self-defense.
There is a segment of the shooting fraternity that focuses its attention on reloading. Reloading the brass cartridge to be shot again and again by refilling it with gunpowder, a projectile and ignition primer is fascinating.
Instead of buying ammunition, they painstakingly reload it in their shop or den. They save money, and many believe you can actually get better accuracy by reloading the ammunition by hand than you get by buying factory-made ammo.
The goal of reloaders is to develop loads that are as accurate as possible by closely measuring the powder charges in combination with primer differences, projectile weights and even projectile shapes. Consistency in the ammo leads to consistency in accuracy.
But it isn’t as simple as just putting the components together without variances.
Explosions are inherently unpredictable. Because the explosion of gunpowder takes place within the firing chamber of a rifle, the unpredictability is greatly reduced to the point that a consistent speed of the projectile can be achieved. The reloader concentrates on finding the right combination of components that will give the most predictable flight of the bullet to hit the mark downrange.
Getting a stranglehold on ballistics can become addictive. The thrill of shooting several shots in the same hole at 100-200 yards is satisfying to a rifle shooter that reloads his own ammo.
There are many kinds of gunpowder, each one performs a bit differently than the others. The same goes for the igniting primers and the projectiles.
There is an ideal sweet spot that the reloader is trying to find with the type of powder, bullet and primer. There is a never-ending search for the “perfect” load. Countless hours of studying, reloading, testing and revising are spent in the quest. Once the reloader develops their favorite load, they get great satisfaction that they can take it to the range or hunting and get that bullet to hit a target a long, long way downrange.
The current longest confirmed kill of my customers is a prairie dog kill at 1,316 yards. That’s nearly three-quarters of a mile.
Every day in South Dakota is not the same. One day it is hot and dry and the next day is rainy and windy. That is a variant that challenges the shooter.
After the rifle and ammo are matched nicely, the challenge becomes being able to hit that target with environmental factors acting on the combination. Wind, humidity, temperature, elevation, and several other factors affect the flight path of the bullet.
Reloaders thrive on being able to predict the effect of all these variables and ultimately be able to hit their mark. It is both a science and an art, and a stimulating satisfying hobby.
But shooting at the range can become mundane. Some shooters want to take it to the next level. Those shooters enjoy the challenge of hunting.
Hunting provides more challenge and fun compared to shooting paper at the range. Hunting live targets offer the challenge of never knowing exactly how far the target is, how much the wind affects the bullet as it varies in both direction and speed, and what differences will be experienced due to air temperature differences during different times of the day among other environmental factors.
Mirage is a huge deal when shooting long range. There are times we will have to correct more than five feet left or right due specifically to mirage when we are shooting prairie dogs. Yes, it all affects the impact point of the bullets compared to where the scope is indicating the bullet should strike.
South Dakota is an incredible place for hunters to see this element firsthand. People from other parts of the country, particularly hunters from the east, don’t have anywhere they can shoot much more than 100 yards. That may seem hard to believe for those of us that live here but it is a common proclamation from my clients who come to South Dakota to enjoy the wide-open spaces.
While reloaders can enjoy hunting big game with the product of their reloading hobby, state regulations only allow hunters to take a small number of big game animals and even most small game animals have daily limits. That inevitably leads them into the sport of coyote and prairie dog hunting. There are no daily limits on them. Because coyotes can be hard to find, a prairie dog town is a reloader’s dream.
Prairie dog towns are what shooters call a target-rich environment. There can be hundreds of targets that are destructive to the rangeland. The large mounds, countless holes and grass cut due to prairie dogs cause ranchers a lot of logistical and economic headaches.
Shooting prairie dogs is a win-win-win solution for ranchers and hunters. The rancher gets paid for letting hunters shoot on their property and they get rid of animals that cause a lot of trouble. At the same time, the shooter gets to have fun shooting, testing and reaping the fruits of his labor reloading. Anytime you can get involved in a win-win-win scenario, it keeps the world spinning in a good way.
Prairie dog hunting has been a fantastic draw to South Dakota’s economy for more than 50 years, though it oftentimes goes unnoticed. Hunters have been coming from all over the United States and many foreign countries to enjoy the challenges on the wide-open prairie. Reloading ammunition is a fun hobby for a large portion of shooters.
Shooting firearms is intriguing to people who’ve never done it, to say the least. If you’ve never shot a gun, it can be intimidating. It doesn’t need to be. Everybody has to start somewhere. It is a fun and safe sport and you’ll find a warm welcome from shooters who’d like to help show you the basics.
Don’t be afraid to approach somebody to take you out for an introductory couple of hours of fun. You’ll have an exhilarating time enjoying the outdoors and who knows, maybe you’ll start reloading your own ammo too.
Willie Dvorak is a Fort Pierre and Pierre area hunting guide leading prairie dog, mule deer, American buffalo and coyote hunts. Dvorak also guides hunts in the Mellette, South Dakota, area and Alaska.
