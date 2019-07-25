Growing Up Together is hosting a Sibling Readiness Class, August 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., in the third floor conference room at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.

The cost for the class is $5, and scholarships are available, according to Dawn Tassler, Growing Up Together.

The Sibling Readiness Class is designed for the big brothers and big sisters-to-be. The class is recommended for siblings age three years and over. The class will provide an overview of what to expect when mom goes into the hospital, and includes a tour of the Avera St. Mary’s Hospital obstetrics / family unit.

Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call Growing Up Together at 224-3189.

The agency’s mission is to support families by providing quality prenatal and parenting education in Central South Dakota. Growing Up Together is a Capital Area United Way Agency

