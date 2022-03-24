Fort Pierre’s First Thursday kicks off with a crowd 10
Paws Animal Rescue volunteers offered a free-will supper. Helping greet people was Koko, a friendly four-year dog hoping for a permanent home at Fort Pierre's June 2021 First Thursday opener.

 Del Bartels / Capital Journal

Registration for First Thursdays 2022 is now open. First Thursdays are the first Thursday of the month running from June through October — June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 6.

The communitywide event is held every summer and fall at Fischers Lilly in Fort Pierre.

To sign up as a vendor or as a food fundraiser, contact Arielle McRoberts at arielle.mcroberts@maxwellstrat.com, maxwellstrat.com or 605-280-7858.



