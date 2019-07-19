The City of Pierre is enhancing safety along the waterfront. On July 18, city crews installed buoys and warning signs on the fishing piers at Steamboat Park.
“Because the fishing piers are a popular recreation area and because we’re seeing sustained high water levels in Lake Sharpe, we thought it important to put some additional safety measures in place,” said Ian Paul, Pierre Fire Chief.
Those enhanced features include three signs warning of strong currents and advising no swimming, and two safety buoys that can be thrown to someone who may have fallen in the water.
Chief Paul says that the city has had buoys along the fishing piers before. “In the past, vandals either destroyed or stole the buoys,” said Paul. “We’re really hoping that our community members are more respectful of the property this time around.” Paul said those first buoys were before his time, but believes they were up shortly after the construction of the original fishing pier. He added that the difference is the new ones are in protective cases, helping with how long they last and hopefully deterring vandalism. The new buoys are bright orange and, as stated, encased.
The new life-ring, throwable buoys with their protective cases cost approximately $500 each. “When you’re in the water and in trouble, all you want is something that floats you can hang onto,” said Paul. “We want to do what we can to keep the area and the people safe.”
If anyone does see someone vandalizing the new features, they should report the incident to local police by calling 773-7410 with descriptive information of the individuals involved.
