In December 1531, Juan Diego, an Aztec man renewed by the Catholic faith, had a miraculous vision. It changed his life and the course of faith in the Western Hemisphere.
Mary, the mother of Jesus, spoke in his Nahuatl dialect, asking him to be a messenger of God’s love for his people.
Mary appeared as a pregnant woman. She asked Juan to gather flowers to take to the local Catholic bishop, who doubted Juan’s word. The roses, picked in the cold of December, were gathered in his cloak. When it was opened, the tilma (cloak/cape) displayed the image of Mary as Juan saw her. The cactus fiber garment, usually decayed in months, is still on display at the Basilica in Mexico City.
Flowers are a beauty of God’s goodness, and giving roses a graceful reminder of love.
In 1960, young Mexican disciples started a devotion of running and flying with a natural rose for prayer, from Monterrey to London to New York and many other places. North American Knights of Columbus follow their lead with a rose made of metal. Now each year, there are eight Silver Roses being taken by Knights to parishes from Canada to Mexico.
The recently retired Grand Knight Carl Anderson wrote: “Through this, we honor not only Our Lady of Guadalupe and express the unity of our order, but we also reaffirm dedication to the sanctity of human life. It is to the Blessed Mother who we turn in prayer as we work to end the Culture of Death that grips our society. As we think in terms of ‘One Life, One Rose,’ it is most appropriate that we turn to Our Lady of Guadalupe who made known her will through Juan Diego and the miracle of the roses.”
Fort Pierre St. John Church hosts a Silver Rose on Tuesday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m., and in Pierre Sts. Peter and Paul on the next day.
We will pray: “Grant that all who believe in your Son may proclaim the Gospel of Life with honesty and love to the people of our time. Obtain for them the grace to accept that Gospel as a gift ever new, the joy of celebrating it with gratitude throughout their lives and the courage to bear witness to it resolutely, in order to build, together with all people of good will, the civilization of truth and love, to the praise and glory of God.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.