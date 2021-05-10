The members and guests of the Pierre Senior Center held another good day of food, fellowship and fun during their weekly all-are-welcome Thursday potluck and entertainment on May 6. Nearly 50 people were in attendance — likely lower with some attending graduation ceremonies.
“What fun, after the last year,” Sandra Kangas said. “Richard McEntaffer won the 50/50 drawing. And this week we welcomed three new members – Al Yocom, Shari Anderson and Harvey Wald. LaVerne Ellwanger celebrated her 95th birthday. It’s worthwhile to note that she is not the oldest active member at the center – we have some very young at heart folks who come to participate in meals, games and contributions such as making cookies.”
Kaitlyn Hump provided some entertainment after the potluck meal. Hump started singing when she was little, but held off on public venues until she high school. She added the guitar to her musical talents after high school, and started writing and singing some original songs. Hump, who grew up near Faith, works for the state of South Dakota.
“Kaitlyn grew up on a farm and later moved to town, which was reflected in one of her songs, ‘Life May Not Be Perfect, But It’s Perfect To Me.’ The feelings she expressed in that song were much like what some of our members went through during hard times as they grew up,” Kangas said.
Some of the other songs she sang were “Joy Of My Life,” “Daddy’s Hands,” “Rainbows Over Your head,” “Never Gonna Let You Down,” and “Wild, Wild, Wild West.” Kangas said the audience looks forward to Hump’s return.
There are plans for a bus trip to a casino on May 25 and another on June 22. Contact the center to reserve a spot on the bus. “Hopefully we will need an armed escort to bring back the winnings,” Kangas said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.