During a virtual program on Tuesday, March 9, singer/songwriter/rancher Eliza Blue will examine how art, poetry, and music can change people’s relationship with the land.
According to Jeff Mammenga, South Dakota State Historical Society in Pierre, Blue’s presentation, “PlainSong: Reimagining the Prairie Narrative through Stories and Songs,” begins at 7 p.m. CST, via Zoom.
Everyone is welcome to join the free program, coordinated by the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising partner of the South Dakota State Historical Society. The program is made possible by the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Blue lived in Minneapolis, New York City, and Portland, Maine, before making her home on a ranch in Perkins County.
“Blue is well-known to many for her music and writings,” said Catherine Forsch, chief executive officer of the Historical Society Foundation. “Her weekly column appears in newspapers across the state. She is a regular contributor to South Dakota Public Radio and is featured in South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s new traveling concert series, ‘Wish You Were Here!’ Her book, ‘Accidental Rancher,’ is a collection of essays that provide a snapshot of ranch life.”
Blue will discuss how people can consider art, poetry, and writings of such authors as Wendell Berry, Mary Oliver, Linda Hasselstrom, and Blue herself, to understand their relationship with the land in new ways.
To get the Zoom link, contact Kim Hunt at 605-773-6001 or kim.hunt@state.sd.us.
