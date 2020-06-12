Sister Sheila Schnell to celebrate 60th Jubilee as Presentation

For 60 years, Sister Sheila Schnell has been a member of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Aberdeen. A celebration of this milestone will be held in 2020.
Sister Sheila (Margaret Mary) Schnell was born and raised in Pierre. After receiving an Associate's Degree at Presentation College, Aberdeen, she earned a Bachelor's in Theology, Philosophy and Education, and a Master's in Theology from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI. She also received training in spiritual direction and retreat ministry, cross-cultural theology, diversity training, and Spanish language and Latino cultural studies from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.
For nine years Sister Sheila shared her love of learning in schools in Sioux Falls, and Mound and Willmar, MN. She served as the coordinator of retreats and spiritual development for the Congregation and then pastoral associate at Sacred Heart Parish, Moline, IL, before becoming the Congregational Formation Director.
Sister Sheila lived in Mexico for a year before ministering at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Omaha, NE. Five years later, in Sioux Falls, she joined other Presentation Sisters in establishing a corporate Hispanic Ministry, Caminando Juntos, serving as a diversity trainer, office administrator, and English as a Second Language coordinator and teacher.
Now retired, Sister Sheila continues to enjoy reading, reflection and contemplative prayer, always keeping God’s poor and suffering in her heart.
