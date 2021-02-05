Northeastern University in Boston, Mass., has released its Fall 2020 semester dean’s list. To qualify, students must carry a full program of courses, earn a Grade Point Average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0, and have no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Josephine Slaathaug, Pierre, majoring in marine biology, has earned placement on the dean’s list.

