Jon Rapp has opened a counseling service in Pierre, Slate Creek Counseling.
“I know there is a need out there in our two communities, especially for a male counselor, as there are hardly any in central South Dakota. With telehealth, I can ‘see’ someone from anywhere,” said Rapp. “Too many people are out there feeling miserable, and it just doesn't have to be that way. It just takes a little bravery to get things started, but, after the first session, it just takes work. I have spent my whole professional life helping individuals from all over South Dakota. I think it's the perfect time to start helping people right here.”
Starting out with clients through telehealth/teletherapy, he renovated an office space on the second floor of his wife's law firm at 319 S. Coteau Street in Pierre, phone 605-220-1093, website slate-creek.com, and is now seeing clients in person as well. “It is straight up mental health counseling - I use the Cognitive/Behavioral Therapy - assisting people to see and understand what is going ‘wrong’ in their lives, and developing personal coping strategies that help alleviate their current problems. I am seeing individuals, couples and/or families.” He accepts many local health insurance plans, and is securing others.
A 1989 graduate from T.F. Riggs High School, Rapp finished his B.S. degree in 1995 at the University of South Dakota - Vermillion in Biology and English. He earned his Master's in Social Work in 1999 at Yeshiva University in New York, NY.
After working in Austin, TX, at a group home for developmentally disabled men, Rapp worked for about five years with Black Hills Special Services Cooperative in Sturgis. The CEO financed Rapp’s master's in a non-traditional program in NYC, going to school full time over three summers and working at BHSSC the whole time. “I found out I was pretty good at helping others in need/at risk, and enjoyed the work,” said Rapp.
“After BHSSC, I went to work for Rapid City Regional Hospital - Behavioral Health, working in the psychiatric unit. I then moved on to work at Behavior Management Systems. After a couple of years, in 2005, I struck out on my own and created Slate Creek Counseling, P.C. (private corporation),” said Rapp.
Rapp has a reason for the Slate Creek Counseling name. “There is an incredible little trail that runs along Slate Creek in the central Hills. On its banks, I asked my wife, Lindsey, to marry me. We met for the first time at Rapid City Regional West at the psychiatric unit - not your typical meeting place,” said Rapp.
He contracted with the Bureau of Indian Education to provide mental health counseling services for students who attended Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Schools. When school begins in September, Rapp will be working there part-time.
“When Covid hit in March, the reservation completely shut down.” Rapp put together a website, and started a private practice in Pierre/Fort Pierre. “I had always hoped to transition into a private practice, but it's very difficult to leave a place with so much need and such special kiddos,” said Rapp.
“Covid - there does not appear to be the counseling ‘boom’ across the country like everyone expected. To be honest, it isn't easy for most people to go to therapy, so any good excuse can keep certain individuals away,” said Rapp. “Also, people don't seem too keen on the whole idea of telehealth, even though studies show it can be just as effective of a form of treatment as in person sessions are. Not sure everyone is ready for the digital age of mental health therapy, but I think it's totally the future of the profession. It will just take time. Also, I'm not sure that the real economic and emotional shock of this thing has hit us yet. The full emotional toil of the pandemic hasn't hit our area, but I worry it still could be coming. Let's hope not.”
