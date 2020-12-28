"2020 was an exceptional year in terms of incredible economic ecosystem partnering to support South Dakota small businesses during COVID-19,” began the Small Business Administration’s release. “The pandemic shook up our business landscape, causing business owners and all who support them to pivot and flex normal operations to meet the needs of a new economic environment. Despite the challenges, most South Dakota small businesses survived, are open, and many even achieved unexpected heights.”
SBA South Dakota District Director Jaime Wood said, “The SBA South Dakota Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Report highlights the contributions made by a vast network of resource partners, lenders, and some pretty amazing small business owners."
Highlights of the South Dakota District Office annual report include:
- It approved 261 loans in the 7(a), 504, and Microloan programs, providing $105.7 million to small businesses;
- $1.7 billion PPP loans assisted 23,470 small businesses to weather the Covid-19 pandemic. An additional $469 million Economic Injury Disaster Loans were made to S.D. firms;
- With resource partners at the Small Business Development Center, SCORE, Veterans Business Outreach Center, and Women's Business Center, over 11,000 clients received business counseling and training;
- It amplified S.D. small businesses during National Small Business Week, National Veterans Small Business Week, Opportunity Zone Summit, Exporting Webinar Series, and Government Contracting Matchmaking Events;
- 5,490 prime contracts totaling $890.6 million were awarded in S.D. Over $154 million awarded to S.D. small businesses; and
- It participated in over 500 virtual webinars and continued in-person outreach to best serve small businesses throughout the state.
