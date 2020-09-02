South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has released the September sobriety checkpoint list, which calls for 19 checkpoints to be done in 15 counties statewide. 

Checkpoints are done each month in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving. The checkpoints are funded by the S.D. Office of Highway Safety, and conducted by the S.D. Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

According to Tony Mangan in a release, the September checkpoints include the counties of Hughes, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Codington, Hughes, Hutchinson, Jackson, Kingsbury, Lincoln, Lyman, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington and Walworth.

