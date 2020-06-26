The Department of Social Services (DSS) launched ‘605 Strong,’ a new crisis counseling program. It is to help people who are struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state received $210,723 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the first of a two-part Crisis Counseling Program grant.
“Many individuals have been isolated from their families, have lost jobs or their businesses – the pandemic has impacted so many and we want to find a way to support them,” said Laurie Gill, DSS Cabinet Secretary. “The ‘605 Strong’ program will help connect South Dakotans with basic needs, financial assistance opportunities, government information, and mental health and family resources.”
The program - named to refer to S.D.’s telephone prefix - was created to promote COVID-19 related resources and support, including crisis intervention and access to the COVID-19 Call Center.
The grant money will support outreach to people affected by COVID-19. The outreach includes a follow-up program for individuals in acute distress and those in need of supportive contacts, stress management skills, or connection to additional services.
Targeted outreach will also be done by Lutheran Social Services to support refugees and their families working at affected employers in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Huron.
“As this program moves forward, the goal is to help as many people as possible, lifting up South Dakota so that businesses, families and individuals can move toward a stronger, brighter future,” Gill said.
