The COVID-19 pandemic has brought uncertainty and financial hardships to people and families across South Dakota. The Department of Social Services (DSS) reminds people it has programs to help.
“The mission of the Department of Social Services is to create strong families,” said Laurie Gill, Cabinet Secretary DSS. “When families are struggling, there are options to help support and strengthen them.”
There are economic assistance programs available through DSS. These include assistance with nutrition, home heating and healthcare expenses, as well as temporary financial help for very low-income families with children who are deprived of parental support. Eligibility varies by program. To apply, go online to dss.sd.gov and click on the Economic Assistance tab, or call your local DSS office (605-773-3165).
Childcare assistance is also available to families who meet income guidelines and minimum work and/or school requirements. More information and application forms are also on the website, under the Child Care tab.
