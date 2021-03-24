Song video release by Creative Team of Pierre's New Life Church

The Creative Team with the New Life Church in Pierre has performed before. During last summer, because of Covid, they played during church services held in the city park. Now they have created — from scratch — a music video which has generated over 5,400 views in less than two days. The title is “Breathing New Life.”
“On March 21, we released an original song and music video that we wrote, recorded, and produced with a volunteer group from the community,” said member Kristin Wileman. “Definitely not something that is done every day around here. The song’s message is tied to Easter, and we have had a great response from the community, especially as it relates to this season. We’re hopeful to see even more traction in the coming days.”
Nicole Taylor, New Life’s music pastor, is the lead singer on the single. According to Wileman, the video is already resonating throughout Pierre and beyond.
“Here is a link to the music video; https://fb.watch/4ozjvTFPQt/ . Give it a watch. I’m confident you’ll be impressed,” said Wileman.
As 2020 came to a close, New Life Church’s Worship Pastor, Nicole Taylor, felt the church’s music ministry was moving into a creative season. Recognizing that the right people were on the team to do a significant project, she received a good amount of responses. At the start of songwriting, there were six volunteers involved. Ten people participated on the recording.
The musical talent of New Life Pierre includes Nicole Taylor (lead vocal), Sara Kjetland (background vocal), Kristen Prosper (background vocal), Miles Bruzelius (background vocal), Kirk Hulstein (acoustic guitar), Kristin Wileman (keys), Brandin Seibel (bass guitar), Jamie Bjur (drums), Ryan Sheldon (electric guitar), and Nathan Carlson (electric guitar). The video was filmed by Ryan Sheldon and Lane Warner. Audio production by Ryan Sheldon.
“Breathing New Life” was written specifically with Easter in mind. The song and music video were released on March 21, and midway through March 23 over 5,400 views had been done. The group will lead the original song live at New Life Church on Easter weekend.
“We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community,” said Wileman. “Big projects like this take a lot of time and energy, so while we can’t do them all the time, we’re hoping this is the start of many projects.” The group hopes “Breathing New Life” other churches and congregations incorporate the song into their music ministries.
“We’re seeing such great traction from the song and music video,” said Nicole Taylor. “My hope is that this project will remind people of who Jesus is – that He is alive and that his resurrection provides new life for those who believe in Him. Our hope is that people would be touched and refreshed as they listen to the song or watch the video in the coming months.”
