The spring conditions we are experiencing in 2022 are fairly similar to those of 2021. Most of South Dakota is facing some level of drought conditions. Grasshoppers caused issues in some areas of South Dakota during the spring of 2021 with early season crop destruction, and it is likely that they will be an issue again in 2022.
Large grasshopper populations may cause economic loss in cash crops and reduce forage in range and pasture lands. Drought conditions exacerbate the grasshopper issue as this pest will seek any plant material that is green during the growing season.
In 2021, there were large populations of grasshoppers that caused issues in central and western South Dakota. For this reason, grasshopper populations could be a more serious issue in those areas in 2022.
The 2021 USDA Adult Grasshopper Survey of Central and Western South Dakota indicated several areas that had grasshopper populations that were above the threshold of eight grasshoppers per square yard. There were also many areas that were approaching the threshold. This data suggest that grasshopper populations could be high in those areas during the 2022 growing season.
The two methods for determining if populations are at or above the threshold are using visual counts or a sweep net.
For visual counts, estimate a square yard in front of you and count the number of grasshoppers jumping out of the area as you slowly walk towards it. For sweep netting, use a 15-inch diameter sweep net and capture grasshoppers in four pendulum swings — approximately one square yard of area — and count them.
With either sampling method, we recommend repeating it several times in a pattern and calculating the average for increased accuracy.
The threshold for grasshopper populations that was established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for grasslands is 15-20 nymphs or 8-10 adults per square yard.
For crops, we recommend scouting for nymphs and adults both in field margins and within the fields.
For field margins, management should be considered when nymph populations reach 50-75 per square yard and adult populations reach 21-40 per square yard. In the field, management should be considered when there are 30-45 nymphs per square yard or when there are 8-14 adults per square yard.
If you observe silk feeding, or grasshoppers feeding on ear tips or developing kernels, insecticide management should be considered. For soybean, if grasshoppers cause 20 percent defoliation after flowering or are feeding on developing pods, insecticide management should be considered.
If thresholds are exceeded, an insecticide that is labeled for grasshopper management may be considered. A current list of insecticide sprays for use in soybean, corn and alfalfa can be found in the 2022 South Dakota Pest Management Guides. These guides are available for free at any SDSU Extension Regional Center or online at extension.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-pest-management-guides.
In pastures and ranges, spreading poison grasshopper baits or baits containing Nosema locusta spores may be used to reduce populations.
If treated earlier in the season while grasshoppers are still growing, an insect growth regulator (IGR) containing diflubenzuron may be applied to inhibit grasshopper development. However, please note that IGRs have no effect on adult grasshoppers and should only be used to manage developing nymphs.
It’s also important to remember that large grasshopper populations can lead to increased populations of blister beetles during the following season. Areas that experienced increased grasshopper pressure in 2021 should be monitored for increased blister beetle activity, especially in alfalfa fields.
Adam Varenhorst is an assistant professor and field crop entomologist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
