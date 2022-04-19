South Dakota State University Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program is celebrating South Dakota 4-H volunteers during National Volunteer Week, April 17-23 by thanking them for their time and dedication to the program.
As a program, South Dakota 4-H has a mission to engage all youth in place-based positive youth development. Volunteers help bring that mission to life.
Last year, nearly 4,000 volunteers dedicated over 205,000 hours of service, leveraging 3.94 million dollars in support of South Dakota 4-H.
As the busiest season begins, SDSU Extension and South Dakota 4-H would like to thank all volunteers who contributed to programs in previous years. Volunteers are essential to delivering positive experiences for 4-H youth through events and programming at the local, county, state and national levels.
“4-H volunteers in South Dakota actively contribute to positive youth development experiences for our members,” Jenae Hansen, SDSU Extension 4-H Volunteer Development Field Specialist, said. “These caring adults are essential to our clubs and communities. We celebrate all they do and continue to do for the 4-H Youth Development Program.”
To honor and recognize South Dakota 4-H volunteers who have gone above and beyond, nominations are currently being accepted for the next group of inductees into the South Dakota 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame.
In 2002, the Hall of Fame was established as part of the 100th birthday celebration of 4-H. Its purpose was to recognize and celebrate adult volunteers in South Dakota who have dedicated themselves to making significant contributions to the development of SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Development programs in the areas of character, citizenship, leadership and career accomplishment.
The 2021 inductees to the South Dakota 4-H Hall of Fame included Ree Reich of Butte County, Cindy Riley of Butte County, Ardyce Elwood of Pennington County and Carole Curtis of Edmunds County. 2021 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees included Tom Smith of Lawrence County, and Art and Audrey Kneen of Sanborn County.
Those who know individuals who have put in many hours of volunteer service to South Dakota 4-H are encouraged to nominate them. Nominees who are current, former, living or non-living volunteers are eligible to be admitted into the Hall of Fame. Nominations for the 2022 season will be accepted until August.
The new class will be selected after Aug. 1, and recipients will be celebrated on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 4, during the 2022 South Dakota State Fair in Huron. For more information about the Hall of Fame Award or to nominate a volunteer, contact the State 4-H office at sdsu.4-h@sdstate.edu or visit the South Dakota 4-H Hall of Fame webpage.
