South Dakota Discovery Center reopening in four stages

Already into Phase I, the South Dakota Discovery Center will continue to reopen in three more stages.
“As a hands-on science center, we also know that ‘getting back to normal’ looks a little different for us than it does for other organizations and attractions in the community,” said Rhea Waldman, S.D. Discovery Center. “We therefore designed our reopening plan in phases, allowing visitors to begin reengaging with SDDC while keeping the health and safety of our members, visitors, volunteers, and staff top-of-mind.”
The reopening plan is “rooted in science” which follows the center’s mission “to provide South Dakotans science opportunities that spark exploration and new discovery at every age level.” It is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it follows best practices shared by the center’s peers at the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC). The reopening plans may be suspended infection rates increase.
Phase I began July 20. SDDC Summer Camps are back to in-person, outdoor instruction.To limit camp sizes, capacities have been reduced and remaining spaces are limited.
SDDC camps are integrated into four learning pathways: explore, science, tech, and health. Staff help students find their path, develop their talents beyond school education, and gain college and career readiness skills to grow a workforce for South Dakota.
Phase II: Welcoming back members. Staff will open the center for a members-only week, starting Saturday, August 1. The exhibit hall will be limited to 25 people at a time. The center’s online registration system uses timed ticketing to allow guests to visit at their preferred time. Members can book birthday parties on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and buy tickets for visits Monday, August 3 through Friday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Some high-touch and close-contact areas will be closed (water fountains, planetarium,
k-nex, harmonograph, and Van De Graaff generator).
Phase III: Opening to the public. Beginning Saturday August 8, SDDC will accept birthday parties Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and family visits Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 PM.
The exhibit hall will be limited to 25 people at a time. Advanced online registration to purchase timed tickets is available via our website. Groups, call us at 605-224-8295 to book a visit. Some high-touch and close-contact areas will be closed.
Phase IV: The ‘New Normal’. “As the summer progresses, we will learn more about the virus and how it is impacting our community. We also will learn how our audiences interact with our exhibits and programs under these new circumstances. We can’t put an exact date on it right now, but hopefully toward the end of summer, we will be able to open in a broader capacity,” said Waldman.
