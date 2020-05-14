South Dakota FFA members were recognized at the 92nd South Dakota State FFA Convention for excellence in developing career-specific skills through their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) proficiency projects.
The FFA Agricultural Proficiency Awards recognize members who have developed their skills and abilities related to employment, internships, apprenticeships and their future careers at agribusiness or agriculture-related organizations. There are 47 Proficiency areas for FFA members to participate in and the 1st place member in each category will send their application on for national competition. The results are as follows:
Agricultural Communications
1. Kayle Lauck, McCook Central
2. Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central
Agricultural Education
1. Katelyn Winber, McCook Central
2. Samantha Frickson, Bowdle
3. Rebekah White, Brookings
Agricultural Mechanics Design & Fabrication
1. Blake Eldeen, Parker
2. Blake Gessner, McCook Central
Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance
1. Colin Reif, McCook Central
2. Mitchell Vander Wal, Northwestern Area
3. Austin Pillsbury, Menno
Agricultural Processing
1. Joslyn Gonzalez, Wolsey-Wessington
2. Avery Feterl, McCook Central
3. Kane Muth, McCook Central
Agricultural Sales – Entrepreneurship
1. Christine Stoltenberg, Northwestern Area
Agricultural Sales - Placement
1. Kane Muth, McCook Central
2. Mitchell Healy, Harrisburg
3. Isabel Roth, Harrisburg
Agricultural Services
1. Ethan Kueter, West Central
2. Alvena Batin, Miller
3. Blake Johnson, Centerville
Agriscience Research - Animal Systems
1. Hunter Eide, Gettysburg
2. Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central
3. Mitchell Vander Wal, Northwestern Area
Agriscience Research - Integrated Systems
1. Sophia Kaffar, McCook Central
2. Kayle Lauck, McCook Central
3. Madison Stroud, McCook Central
Agriscience Research - Plant Systems
1. Mitchell Vander Wal, northwestern Area
2. Lauren Steifvater, McCook Central
Beef Production - Entrepreneurship
1. William Rentz, Howard
2. Abby Blagg, McCook Central
3. Trevor Johnson, Beresford
Beef Production - Placement
1. Logan Schlim, Howard
2. Jacob Schmidt, Garretson
3. Tate Johnson, Beresford
Dairy Production - Entrepreneurship
1. Derek Schock, McCook Central
Dairy Production – Placement
1. Kennedy Houghton, Garretson
2. Zach Brown, West Central
3. Jordan Schock, McCook Central
Diversified Agricultural Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Collin Kolbeck, McCook Central
2. Logan Hurlbert, Clark
3. Elliot Chase, McCook Central
Diversified Crop Production – Entrepreneurship
1. Elliot Chase, McCook Central
2. Landon Roling, McCook Central
Diversified Crop Production – Placement
1. Samuel Magedanz, Deuel
2. Jaedon Wobig, McCook Central
Diversified Horticulture (Entrepreneurship/Placement
1. Beth Nagel, Gettysburg
2. Heather Rowe, Winner
3. Riley Philips, Chester Area
Diversified Livestock Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Kasandra Knutson, Viborg-Hurley
2. Abby Blagg, McCook Central
3. Rylee Klinkhammer, McCook Central
Environmental Science & Natural Resources Management (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Mia Glanzer, Howard
2. Megan Stiefvater, McCook Central
3. Matt Schock, McCook Central
Equine Science – Entrepreneurship
1. Kayla Smeenk, Harrisburg
2. Madisen Koepsell, McCook Central
3. Rhiannon Allen, Hot Springs
Equine Science – Placement
1. Charles Marshall, Brookings
2. Destiny Fox, Bowdle
3. Ciara Rother, McCook Central
Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Collin Kolbeck, McCook Central
2. Elliot Chase, McCook Central
Forage Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Elliot Chase, McCook Central
2. Mitchell Vander Wal, Northwestern Area
3. Jaedon Wobig, McCook Central
Fruit Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Perri Liedtke, Sioux Valley
2. Dakota Buck, McCook Central
Goat Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Paige Frensko, Deuel
2. Danika Gordon, Sturgis
3. Tessa Erdmann, Groton
Grain Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Jaedon Wobig, McCook Central
2. Elliott Chase, McCook Central
3. Evan Bly, Garretson
Landscape Management (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Tisyn Spader, Howard
2. Jacob Cheeseman, McCook Central
Outdoor Recreation (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Hunter Eide, Gettysburg
2. Kayla Smeenk, Harrisburg
Poultry Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Grant Handel, Menno
2. Emma Muth, McCook Central
Service Learning (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Paige Peterson, McCook Central
2. Kayle Lauck, McCook Central
3. Bailey Hansen, Centerville
Sheep Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. John Callies, Howard
2. Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central
3. Jessica Kott, Kimball
Small Animal Production and Care (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Mia Berndt, Deuel
2. Ashtyn Wobig, McCook Central
3. Rachel Schallenkamp, McCook Central
Specialty Animal Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Brook Geiken, Lennox
2. Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central
Specialty Crop Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Mason Peckham, Webster/Waubay
Swine Production - Entrepreneurship
1. Abby Blagg, McCook Central
2. Carter Calmus, Howard
3. Riley Genzlinger, Howard
Swine Production – Placement
1. Brie Duerre, Webster/Waubay
2. Hunter Eide, Gettysburg
3. Jayden Wolf, McCook Central
Turf Grass Management (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Kieffer Klinkhammer, Howard
2. Tisyn Spader, Howard
3. Abby Blagg, McCook Central
Vegetable Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Geoff Dunkelberger, Parker
2. Hunter Eide, Gettysburg
3. Kamrynn Sveeggen, Beresford
Veterinary Science (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central
2. Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central
3. Destrie Morris, Miller
Wildlife Production and Management (Entrepreneurship/Placement)
1. Morgan Terveen, Bridgewater-Emery
2. Braden Tilly, Brookings
The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 700,170 student members as part of 8,612 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. As part of the National FFA Organization, the South Dakota FFA Association encompasses over 94 chapters with over 4,600 South Dakota FFA members. FFA strives to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
