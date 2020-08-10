Capital Journal staffGovernor Noem, along with six cities and counties across the state, has issued proclamations that this American Wind Week. A ceremony will air virtually Thursday, August 13, at 11 a.m. CT. To register for this event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zvHU7ny4TxShQINc-i-LyQ.
This event will recognize Senator John Thune for his support of wind power. It will also feature Tom Kiernan, CEO, American Wind Energy Association; ReNew Energy Maintenance; Joan Sacrison, executive director, Deuel Area Development, Inc.; and Andrew Van Kuren, economic development coordinator, Campbell County Economic Development Corporation.
American Wind Week is an annual celebration of wind energy’s role in powering our country and helping build the future. This year wind is now America’s number one source of renewable energy.
According to the American Wind Energy Association, South Dakota had the largest percentage increase in wind growth across the country in 2019, increasing its installed wind capacity by over 50 percent. Now supporting 3,000 jobs, wind energy in South Dakota provides $9.8 million in annual land lease payments and provides $9 million in tax revenue for state and local governments, leading to new community facilities such as schools and courthouses, improving roads and bridges, and upgrading emergency services. More than $3 billion in capital financing has been invested in the state, providing for workforce expansion and economic growth as a result of wind energy.
Many communities in South Dakota are benefiting from wind energy, including two notable examples from Campbell and Deuel counties.
South Dakota is a leader in renewable energy, with nearly 24% of all state electricity coming from wind power. It is not just the geographic location that makes South Dakota a success story. Leaders in the state have harnessed the power of wind energy to create jobs, support farmers, grow the tax base, and stimulate the local economy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.