In the past Roger and Lori Pietz gave away their kuchen as gifts. They have since begun distributing them across the state, including locally at places like the South Dakota Popcorn Co. “We don’t bring in any pre-made stuff, so everything is made from scratch,” co-owner Lori Pietz said.
South Dakota is a melting pot of various cultures, as are the state’s culinary options. The indigenous people have dishes like wasna, wojapi and indian tacos, highlighting Native American culture. European immigrants brought food representative of their ancestry as well, some of which can still be found in Pierre-area eateries.
“Named the state’s ‘official nosh’ in 2018, no single dish is more strongly associated with South Dakota than chislic,” according to the South Dakota Department of Tourism’s website. “Those not from the area often mistake this beloved snack for shish kebab. Although the two are similar, the difference is in the details. While shish kebabs are a grilled assortment of meat and vegetables, the much simpler chislic consists of half-inch cubes of meat — typically lamb, venison or beef — which are deep-fried or grilled and served up in a dish or on skewers.”
Russian and German immigrants are credited with bringing the dish to the state in the 1870s. Richie Z’s Brickhouse BBQ & Grill sells both beef and lamb, with lamb being the traditional option. Owner Rich Zabel has seen how people might lean towards the beef option at first. Ultimately, the lamb option seems to win folks over.
While chislic is a popular savory dish, kuchen is the state’s most popular sweet option.
“This cake-like German pastry — made with sweet dough and a filling of custard, fruit or nuts — was first introduced to the area in the 19th century and has been a favorite among locals ever since. In the spring of 2000, the South Dakota State Legislature even passed a bill declaring kuchen the official dessert of The Mount Rushmore State,” via the South Dakota Department of Tourism’s website.
Kuchen can be found locally at South Dakota Popcorn Company, where they carry them from Pietz’s Kuchen Kitchen and Specialties. SD Popcorn Co. employee Karen Palmer said that while peach is their top seller, it depends on the customer’s taste. Pietz’s out of Scotland, South Dakota, keeps their coolers filled with kuchen.
Roger Pietz and his wife, Lori, run the business. Lori confirmed Palmer’s observation that peach is their most popular flavor, with strawberry rhubarb coming in at a close second. Monthly they’ve been selling roughly 2,000 handmade kuchens, although that number ebbs and flows.
“Right now during the holidays and then like in the heat of summer, if you can believe it, it can be as high as three thousand,” Lori said.
In terms of being the official dessert of the state, she feels that that can be pinpointed to people’s heritage.
“Predominately in South Dakota, there is a large German-Russian population. And so that’s a very popular dessert with that group of folks,” she said.
Although predominantly known for their kuchen, she has a soft spot for kolache.
“I’m more Czech and so I grew up making the kolache so that’s kinda on opposite sides of the spectrum. We like to make the ethnic foods so that that tradition stays alive in our families and in South Dakota,” Lori said.
Admittedly, there are things that weren’t covered in this article.
The combo of chili and cinnamon rolls has roots in 20th century logging camps. Red beer is a staple at local watering holes. This is all on top of family traditions unique to the household. Whatever the case may be, food and cultural heritage go hand in hand in central South Dakota.
