South Dakota is a melting pot of various cultures, as are the state’s culinary options. The indigenous people have dishes like wasna, wojapi and indian tacos, highlighting Native American culture. European immigrants brought food representative of their ancestry as well, some of which can still be found in Pierre-area eateries.

“Named the state’s ‘official nosh’ in 2018, no single dish is more strongly associated with South Dakota than chislic,” according to the South Dakota Department of Tourism’s website. “Those not from the area often mistake this beloved snack for shish kebab. Although the two are similar, the difference is in the details. While shish kebabs are a grilled assortment of meat and vegetables, the much simpler chislic consists of half-inch cubes of meat — typically lamb, venison or beef — which are deep-fried or grilled and served up in a dish or on skewers.”

