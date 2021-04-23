South Dakota State Parks Poker Run begins for 2021

The South Dakota State Parks Poker Run is officially off for 2021. The poker run began on April 15 and runs until October 31.
Individuals can hike or bike the trails at participating parks to collect their poker hand. To enter, simply submit a selfie with each of the five cards at the location to enter the prize drawing. Individuals can also visit at least three parks to put together their best hand and enter again for a chance at the grand prize.
There are several participating parks in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area. Individuals can sneak out for an afternoon or evening and visit Farm Island, LaFramboise Island or Oahe Downstream. Additional participating parks in the area include Cow Creek, Okobojo Point, Spring Creek and West Bend.
Whether folks plan to just hit the trails for a couple hours of exercise or are looking to make a day out at the park, there are a couple of hints to help find the signs at each location.
Cow Creek — connector trail between Cow Creek and Spring Creek.
Farm Island — Lewis and Clark Trail between the West Boat Ramp parking lot trailhead to east of the Storms Crossing Bridge.
LaFramboise Island — Forest Loop Trail.
Oahe Downstream — Cottonwood Path Trail.
Okobojo Point — main paved roads throughout the park.
Spring Creek — paved roads throughout the park; around the cabins, marina and restaurant.
West Bend — hiking trail, trailhead near Cabin 3 in Campground 1.
Similar to a Texas hold ‘em table, each park gets two hole cards and three community cards.
Parks are divided into regions to make up a table, so the flop, turn and river cards will be the same for all locations within that region. Pierre area parks are in the Northwest Region.
Individuals are not limited to a set region and can visit parks anywhere in the state to come up with their best hand for the grand prize. Each park will offer a park hand prize. One email will be randomly selected as the winner from all entries at each location. The winner will then be mailed a prize pack including a State Parks Biker Gang backpack cooler, insulated water bottle, bike multi-tool and more.
The best hand prize will be determined by standard Texas hold ‘em poker hand rankings. This winner will receive two registrations for the 2022 Summer Trail Trek on the George S. Mickelson Trail in the Black Hills. (Riders must be 14 years or older to participate in the Trek; minors accompanied by an adult).
Only valid hands that can be made from a standard 52-card deck are eligible. If multiple entries submit the same best hand, one winner will be randomly selected from all tying entries.
Hitting the trails is a great way to stay active and stay healthy. There are several parks within minutes of Pierre that offer excellent hiking, biking and running trails. This summer, individuals will be able to put together their best hand while out enjoying these parks! For more information visit https://gfp.sd.gov/pages/poker-run/.
