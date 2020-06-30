The South Dakota State University Southeast Research Farm is hosting a virtual version of the farm’s annual field day. It is online July 7, at 2 p.m.
Due to health concerns, this year’s field day is held virtually via webinar with presentations and field tours showcased on video.
The field day includes a pre-recorded video of researchers discussing their projects including feedlot research, rye varieties, forages, soil quality, cover crops, interseeding, weed control, the SDSU oat breeding program and water quality. The video is accompanied with an hour-long webinar where researchers will present in-depth data about their projects. Webinar participants will have the chance to ask questions.
Webinar topics include:
- Corn Nitrogen Application Timing – Peter Kovacs, Department of Agronomy, Horticulture and Plant Sciences Assistant Professor
- Rye: Something old, something new – Peter Sexton, Associate Professor and SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping Systems Specialist; David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist; Bradley Rops, Southeast Farm Operations Manager and Ben Brockmueller, Graduate Research Assistant
- Rye in the Feedlot – Warren Rushce, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate and Zach Smith, Department of Animal Science Assistant Professor
Certified crop consultant educational credits (CEU’s) are available at the event.
Webinar participants will need internet access to participate. Registration is not required. For more information, visit the SDSU Extension website at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/southeast-research-farm-virtual-field-day. You can sign up for email reminders and submit questions for the researchers. Videos can be accessed on the day of the event, and the webinar recording will be posed for viewing after July 7 at https://extension.sdstate.edu/tags/south-dakota-agricultural-experiment-station.
