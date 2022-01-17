Weather is a favorite topic of conversation among many farmers and ranchers. This past year was sure another challenge in the weather department for many producers. I thought it would be interesting to share some of our 2021 climate ups and downs.
According to NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information, when combining all South Dakota data since 1895, 2021 ranks as the 52nd driest year statewide with an average of 18.16 inches total precipitation. It was also quite warm with an average temperature of 48.0 degrees Fahrenheit, ranking seventh warmest of the 127 years on record. Comparing statewide rankings to 2020, 2021 actually turns out to be wetter but warmer overall. But, a look at regional climate information gives us a better look at this.
If we look at different regions of the state we can see some interesting trends.
In 2021, the southwest region of South Dakota experienced the 53rd driest year on record with 15.59 inches of total precipitation. That is a -1.54-inch departure from “normal.” This is an improvement over 2020, when the area had only 13.41 inches. The region had an average temperature of 49.4 degrees Fahrenheit, ranking eighth warmest for the region since 1895, showing an increase over the 2020 average of 48.9 degrees Fahrenheit, and a large swing in annual average temperature from 2019, the 14th coolest year for the region.
Central South Dakota was slightly short of average precipitation with 16.27 inches in 2021 considering the 127-year average for the region is 17.49 inches. The region experienced the seventh warmest year on record with an average temperature of 48.0 degrees Fahrenheit, not far from the hottest year in the data set, 2012, with a 49.3-degree Fahrenheit average temperature.
Northwest South Dakota experienced the 34th driest year for the region coming in with 13.44 inches of precipitation, not far from 2020’s 13.02 inches. The average temperature was 47.6 degrees Fahrenheit, ranking the third warmest in 127 years, just short of 2016 (47.7 degrees Fahrenheit) and 2012 (48.3 degrees Fahrenheit). These dry, hot conditions caused many dangerous and devastating fires in the region.
The northeast part of the state saw a total of 23.87 inches of precipitation — above the 20.99 inches 127 year average for the area — and experienced above average temperatures for the region. The fall was exceptionally wet, with the wettest August through November on record in this dataset. With an annual average temperature of 45.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 2021 ranked fifth warmest in the dataset. This region was an anomaly for the state, considering most areas had near-normal or below-average moisture and high temperatures. The northeast experienced above-average precipitation, with some very large rainfall events that caused many fieldwork delays.
The southeast region of South Dakota had the 29th driest year on record with 20.67 inches of precipitation — interestingly, just over half of the 38.67 inches recorded in 2019. Precipitation for the year was 2.79 inches below average, the largest departure or difference from the average of anywhere in the state. The annual temperature was the seventh warmest on record since 1895 at 49.3 degrees Fahrenheit — 3.2 degrees above the long-term average.
I am no climate expert, but this last year has proved to be quite interesting and challenging in South Dakota! For more climate info about your region check out https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cag/divisional/mapping or watch for reports and insights from our state climatologist, Laura Edwards at https://extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture/climate-and-weather.
Now that we have looked backward for a while, let’s look ahead. SDSU Extension has many programming options to offer this winter.
Upcoming Events
Crop Hour Webinar Series- agronomy-related educational webinars happening every Tuesday-Thursday from 10-11 a.m. CT/9-10 a.m. MT. Each week has a new topic and CCA credits are available. Registration is free at https://extension.sdstate.edu/crop-hour.
Agronomy Winter Road Show- we are back on the road this year with our traditional crops clinics. Sessions will focus on pest concerns, regional agronomics, and economic considerations for the upcoming cropping season. Each program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch included with the $15 registration fee — please pre-register 1 week in advance. See locations and dates at https://extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture/crops.
We are at a variety of farm shows and events this winter — stop by the SDSU Extension booth at a farm show or partner event near you!
2022 South Dakota Pest Management Guides — this year’s guides are available now online and will soon be available in print. The guides provide information on current weed, insect, and disease management options in South Dakota. Printed copies should be available soon at your nearest regional center or use the following link to request copies be mailed directly to you: https://2022pmgrequest.questionpro.com. For an electronic copy, visit https://extension.sdstate.edu and search “Pest Management Guide.”
Sara Bauder is an agronomy field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center. South Dakota State University, South Dakota counties, and USDA cooperating. South Dakota State University adheres to AA/EEO guidelines in offering educational programs and services
