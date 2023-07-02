sow and grow photo

Alternative forage and cover crops could be an option for producers experiencing drought conditions.

If you’re experiencing drought and are concerned about forage stocks, alternative forages or cover crops may be a great option for you.

There is no "hard and fast" blanketed mix or species that can be recommended to all producers, as each grower is in a unique circumstance with a different production environment and goals, soil types and management techniques. Rather than seeking the "go-to" crop or mix of your neighbor’s choosing, ask yourself a few fundamental questions before planting an alternative option.

