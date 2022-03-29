One of the common discussions I’ve had with growers the last couple of weeks is whether to re-seed alfalfa stands that didn’t emerge well last year or had suspected winter kill. Before making any major decisions regarding existing alfalfa stands, it is important to have a good idea of what your existing stand looked like before freeze-up, or waiting until it greens up this spring.
If a field contains less than 39 stems per square foot, on average, stand replacement or modification should be considered. In younger, newly seeded stands, we would expect more dense stands than older, well-established alfalfa. If a stand is mixed with grass or in a very arid, dryland climate, lower stand counts may be acceptable.
In addition, the crown root health of the plants is very important. As the field greens up, dig up a few plants — in areas of the field with brown plants and those with green plants. If plants are slow-growing but still symmetrical, have a number of shoots and crown roots are off-white in color, they still have potential for recovery from dormancy.
To estimate stems per square foot, first, select four or more representative areas to count. Keep in mind that one plant may have multiple stems. Then, use or create a 2-square foot measuring device with a 17-inch-by-17-inch square or a 19-inch diameter ring. Count only stems that fit within the square or ring and would be harvested by the mower — exclude those under 2-foot tall. Divide your count by two to calculate stems per square foot. Use all counts to create an average stem density estimate across the field.
Many farmers may wish to terminate thin-standing, surviving alfalfa and quickly re-seed with alfalfa. However, studies show various rotation interval recommendations for reseeding alfalfa stands. If your stand is under 12-14 months old, you are likely still in the safe zone to interseed alfalfa. If your stand is any older, the safest approach is to plant or interseed a different forage crop for the season. This allows time to reduce autotoxicity as well as soil-borne diseases and other pest issues.
Autotoxicity is a phenomenon that occurs when well-established alfalfa stands produce a chemical that escapes into the soil and reduces the establishment and growth of new alfalfa if seeded too soon following the old stand. Some studies show that heavier textured soils can show alfalfa autotoxicity for up to 2 years. For more info on alfalfa autotoxicity, see the University of Wisconsin’s “Understanding Autotoxicity in Alfalfa.”
If dead areas are observed in older, well-established alfalfa fields that you wish to retain — with less than 5 plants per square foot — there are still some options that may provide forage and help to suppress weeds this season.
Consider planting an annual cool-season grass such as wheat, oat, beardless barley, annual ryegrass or triticale to make up for the lost feed, protect soils and buy time until a more long-term decision is made. These species typically provide high tonnage early in the season and adequate dry-down for baling, but most will only survive for one growing season with the exception of annual ryegrass which may persist for multiple years.
For younger, patchy alfalfa stands past the 12-14 month window, adding a perennial like orchardgrass, perennial ryegrass or tall fescue can provide multiple years of productivity. However, these species will likely cost more up-front and take longer to establish.
If you miss the spring planting window and become interested in forages that will produce mainly during the summer months, warm-season annuals like sorghum-sudangrass could be considered, but because of their thick stalk, they can be difficult to dry down for dry hay.
For specific information on specie selection and seeding rates see the South Dakota NRCS Cover Crop Resource Page at bit.ly/SDCoverCrops. For a full listing of all potential alternative forage crops and considerations of each, visit the University of Wisconsin-Extension’s “Alternative Forage Crops” webpage.
The most ideal interseeding equipment for these situations is a no-till drill which minimizes disturbance and assures seed to soil contact. Using a conventional drill — without tillage — or broadcast seeding may also work, but the stand may not be as reliable.
April interseeding minimizes competition with the existing stand as the newly seeded plants can emerge near the time the existing stand should, but, sometimes, this window is missed. Another option is to wait until after the first cutting of the existing stand, which helps to minimize competition and causes less damage to the existing stand, but may push seeding dates beyond “ideal.”
After interseeding has occurred, it is best to cut a bit late — into bloom — to allow new seedlings more time for growth before driving over the field. It is recommended to cut slightly higher than typical, so those small seedlings are left standing.
Keep in mind that heavy windrows may smother young plants, so widening windrows and picking them up as soon as possible should be helpful in avoiding this issue.
With drought conditions looming over much of the state, forages will likely be in high demand and short supply this year. Assess your alfalfa stands early to make the best decisions for your operation.
Sara Bauder is an agronomy field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center.
