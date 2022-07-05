As small grains begin to dry down across much of the state, most management has turned to row crops and forages. Although you may have some herbicide applications complete — especially in corn — by this time, it is still important to be scouting fields for insect and disease issues that may arise as the season progresses.
We have a variety of climate trends across the state this year, meaning every region has different concerns. This makes it important to scout fields regularly and keep an eye on any obvious symptoms or active insect activity that could lead to yield loss.
There have not been many widespread disease concerns spotted in row crops at this time. However, specialists suggest being on the lookout for tar spot in corn. Leaves with tar spot tend to have small, raised black and circular spots.
This fungal disease overwinters on infected corn residue on the soil surface — high relative humidity with prolonged leaf wetness can favor disease development. Our entomology team has not spotted any widespread row crop insect issues at this time. However, this can change quickly with environmental conditions and crop growth.
This time of year keeps many producers busy with hay production.
No two cutting schedules seem to be the same this year due to differences in weather patterns across the state and the slow spring maturity of many forages, especially alfalfa. While those who strive for higher quality feeds are likely finishing their second cutting, many other producers may just be starting or waiting to start the next cutting.
Keep in mind that weather patterns can bring in different types of pests, so it is vital to be scouting alfalfa and mixed forage fields for insect pests this time of year. Alfalfa weevils, leafhoppers and grasshoppers have already made an appearance in many parts of the state making it important to keep an eye on your fields.
In addition, blister beetles have been spotted in some areas. In fact, I found one on my arm in a hay field near Beresford just this last week. Blister beetles can be a big concern for hay producers and careful scouting and management should take place to ensure livestock — specifically horse — safety. For details on blister beetle scouting and management, visit extension.sdstate.edu/check-alfalfa-blister-beetle-activity.
Small grains are beginning to dry down in much of the central and eastern parts of the state. I had many calls this year regarding haying wheat and other small grains in areas that were particularly hot and dry through the spring and first half of the summer. Reports of crop conditions have ranged from very poor to very good depending upon planting timing, weather and plant species. It will be interesting to see how yields turn out this year!
With the climate being a big factor in contrasting crop conditions across the state this year, it seemed fitting to look over the July 2022 temperature and precipitation outlooks issued by the National Weather Service.
According to the June 30 forecast, the monthly temperature outlook for July shows a 50-60 percent probability that temperatures will likely be above average for the central portion and southern half of the state. The northern part of South Dakota may be “leaning above” normal temperatures with a 40-50 percent chance of higher temperatures. The precipitation outlook currently shows equal chances of above or below normal precipitation for July.
In short, these predictions lean towards it being warmer than average across the state, with an equal chance of above or below normal rainfall. With corn heat stress already showing up in many areas, we can only hope for adequate rainfall across the state.
The SDSU Extension offers a variety of summer programming opportunities to keep producers up to date on new and long-term research alike. Keep in mind the summer field days are open to anyone with an interest! We love to meet new people as well as see the same familiar faces.
Field days often focus on seasonal “hot topics” and offer networking opportunities for producers. Attendees are typically toured around a research farm and shown hands-on demonstrations throughout the events. Oftentimes, air-conditioned PowerPoint-style presentations are also an option!
The Dakota Lakes field day at Pierre and West River Research Farm field day at Sturgis have already occurred, but there are still some east river options available.
Upcoming Field Day Events:
Southeast Research Farm Field Day on July 12 in Beresford, SD, beginning at 1 p.m.
Saline soil Management Field Tour on July 13 at Hamilton Farms in Hitchcock, SD, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Northeast Research Farm Field Day on July 14 in South Shore, SD, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Forage Field Day — SDSU/UNL combined field day — on Aug. 4 in Concord, NE, beginning at 10 a.m.
Details regarding registration, program specifics, and location information can be found at extension.sdstate.edu/events.
Sara Bauder is a forage field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center. SDSU Extension is an equal opportunity provider and employer in accordance with the nondiscrimination policies of South Dakota State University, the South Dakota Board of Regents and the United States Department of Agriculture. Learn more at extension.sdstate.edu.
