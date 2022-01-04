As we begin a new year, the SDSU Extension Agronomy team will be kicking off some winter programming across the state. Winter is a great time for us to keep in touch with you, and discuss topics of interest as we plan for the coming spring.
Crop Hour
This year we are continuing our free, online webinar series after having great success with it last year. Please join us for a virtual coffee break every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from January 11 to March 3.
You may register for the entire event or each individual week, attending only the topics you are most interested in if you wish. The topic schedule is as follows:
Jan. 11-13: Corn
Jan. 18-20: Soybean
Jan. 25-27: Sunflower
Feb. 1-3: Wheat
Feb. 8-10: Cover Crops & Soil Health
Feb. 15-17: Forages/Pulse Crops/Oats
Feb. 22-24: Climate/Market/Mgmt. Considerations
Mar. 1-3: Precision Ag & Soil/Crop/Water Mgmt.
Sign up at extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture/crops. CEUs for certified crop advisors will be available when attending the live sessions. Recordings of each session will be available later and will be found on the registration landing page.
Road show
We are back on the road this year with our traditional crops clinics during the 2022 Agronomy Winter Road Show. This year, four locations were selected across the state for these live, in-person meetings.
Sessions will focus on pest concerns, regional agronomics and economic considerations for the upcoming cropping season. Each program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch is included with the $15 registration fee. Locations are as follows:
Jan. 28: Aberdeen, AmericInn
Feb. 4: Chamberlain, AmericInn
Feb. 9: Mitchell, Highland Conference Center
Feb. 17: Sturgis, SDSU Sturgis Research Farm
Please pre-register at extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture/crops. CEUs for certified crop advisors will be available.
Other events
Jan. 4-6 — Southeast Research Farm booth and educational seminars at the Dakota Farm Show. The Southeast Research Farm booth can be located all three days of the farm show at No. 247 in the Dakota Dome at Vermillion
Seminar sessions will run on Jan. 4 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. and on Jan. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a break at noon on both days. Jan. 4 session topics cover corn fertility, pest management and row spacing as well as beef feedlot and forage research. Jan. 5 sessions focus on dicamba movement, weather trends, soybean Gall Midge and double cropping, as well as high tunnel production and water bath canning and pickling. Visit dakotafarmshow.com for more details.
Jan. 13 — Watertown Crops Expo with Extension seminars. SDSU Extension will once again be hosting the crops expo at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, South Dakota. The Expo starts at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and covers emerging crop production topics — cover crops, soil fertility and rising fertilizer prices, weed control and chemical shortages, soil health and overall input cost management.
Registration is $10 — $5 for LATC students — and does not require pre-registration. The event is sponsored by several local ag businesses and will help producers and ag professionals to better prepare for the upcoming growing season. For questions, please contact David Karki at david.karki@sdstate.edu or 605-882-5140.
Jan. 26-28 — SDSU Extension booth and educational seminars at the Sioux Falls Farm Show. SDSU Extension will host booth No. 1600 in the Sioux Falls Convention Center throughout the show. In addition, educational seminars will be held each day of the show; the program’s specifics are TBD. Check siouxfallsfarmshow.com as the event gets closer for more details.
Feb. 9-12 — SDSU Extension will also play a role in both the Watertown Farm Show. Stay tuned to our website for more details as these events get near. Should you have questions about any of the events listed above, feel free to visit our website events page at extension.sdstate.edu/events or call the SDSU Extension regional center nearest you. Have a wonderful 2022!
Sara Bauder is an agronomy field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center. South Dakota State University, South Dakota counties and USDA cooperating. South Dakota State University adheres to AA/EEO guidelines in offering educational programs and services.
