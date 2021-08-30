Recently, I’ve received many phone calls from folks trying to decide what to do with their “failed” grain crops.
In response to these questions, the South Dakota State University Extension worked with the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition to put together a series of short video clips focusing on the following drought-related issues:
Keeping the Bottom Line in Mind
Silage, Earlage, and High Moisture Corn
Protecting the Soil
Nitrate Considerations and Testing
Water Quality and Testing
Using Soybeans as Forage
Grazing Corn
Each of these topics comes with its own set of questions and answers — and there are far too many factors to cover in this column. You can view these short videos on the Extension’s website — extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture — at any time.
One of the more popular questions I’ve received involves using soybeans as forage. Prior to World War II, forage was actually the principal use for soybeans. Although the soybeans we plant for grain are not typically bred for forage use, we can salvage the crop for said forage if need be.
Before you get too carried away with the idea, check your pesticide history. Many common soybean herbicides, insecticides and fungicides have strict harvest intervals and grazing restrictions that may prohibit the crop’s use as forage at this time.
Additionally, before taking action on any of the information below, consult with your crop insurance agent, animal nutritionist or veterinarian and any NRCS and FSA programs involved.
The next big question is “How do I decide whether to give up on the grain crop? — a tough decision, indeed.
The kicker with feeding soybean is that we really want those beans to be at R5 or an earlier growth stage. We may still be able to feed them if they’re more mature but processing and blending are going to be necessary.
Therefore, the decision to be fed or combined should be made now or very soon. A few random yield checks may be warranted if you’re on the fence with your crop but likely won’t be too accurate at this maturity stage. It’s likely best to survey fields, check for the number of pods and pod fill and use your best judgment. The North Dakota State University provides a tool on its website — https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/crops/soybean-articles/estimating-soybean-yields — with more details about estimating soybean yields.
Grazing may be the best option for soil health if water and fencing are available.
Soybeans have high nutritive value — similar to alfalfa — palatability and quite a few leaves when grazed at flowering. Although we are likely past flowering, as long as beans have not exceeded the R5 growth stage, grazing can still be considered.
The best utilization of grazed soybeans can be achieved by strip grazing rather than simply turning animals out on an entire field. Soybean stems snap easily and animals will waste quite a lot of the crop if some type of grazing plan does not take place.
Cows unfamiliar with soybeans may be choosy and it may take some time to get them interested in eating the crop. Be sure to have cattle well fed before turning out, and place a bale of grass hay in the field with them to help transition to green feed.
Another option is haying soybeans. Although it’s a pretty challenging process — it can be done.
Woody stems and fast-drying leaves make hay conditioning and crimping very important in order to make dry down possible as raking dry soybeans will cause leaves to crumble and fall off. The ideal moisture goal to reach long-term storage is less than 20 percent moisture.
If raking is necessary to merge windrows, do so within a day of cutting to avoid major leaf loss. Be aware, soybean dry down can be very slow. Dry soybean hay is not especially palatable and should not be fed alone, as cattle will sort off stems and bloat becomes a risk as well. Using soy-hay as a part of a TMR is likely the best option for feeding soybean hay.
Soybean silage, or soylage, is typically an easier option than haying. When harvested at the right maturity — R3-R5 with earlier being better — soybeans will be higher in protein than corn and small grain silages. Keep in mind that drought may lower overall forage quality. The target moisture for this operation will depend on storage technique but 55-65 percent is ideal for most cases.
Ensiling will maximize palatability, reduce waste and offer more feeding flexibility than soybean hay. The buffering capacity of soybean silage is somewhat high and can result in poor fermentation — much like alfalfa silage — so high-quality legume inoculants are suggested to ensure proper fermentation. In fact, many experts suggest mixing chopped soybeans with corn or sorghum as they are being ensiled.
If soybeans need to be ensiled alone, be sure to have a good, clean chop and also add inoculant designed for legumes. According to long-time forage expert Bruce Anderson, adding one bushel of cracked corn or 50 pounds of molasses to each ton of wet silage will aid in fermentation as well. Packing the pile properly is especially important with soylage.
There are many factors to consider before and during utilizing a failed soybean crop as feed, but if proper planning and consideration take place, it may be right for you. Keep in mind that R3-R5 is ideal for soybean feed use, and bloat can be a potential risk when using soybeans as forage.
Be sure to check with a livestock nutritionist or veterinarian before utilizing feeds that are unfamiliar or new to you. For more info check out the ‘Using Soybeans as Forage’ video clip mentioned above.
Sara Bauder is an agronomy field specialist at the South Dakota State University’s Mitchell Regional Center.
