As dry, hot conditions continue across a large portion of the state, many questions have come in regarding alfalfa management and alternative use of various forages. In most cases, it’s too early to tell what will happen with our row crops, but some growers have already chosen to use small grains for forage rather than grain. Should this be the case for your farm, there are a few things to consider.
Much like most grasses, as small grains mature past the boot stage they begin to lose feed quality. Harvesting as soon as possible at this point will give you the highest quality feed. If you are more interested in tonnage than quality, waiting until the dough stage with small grains will generally give you the highest tonnage before quality drops too far.
However, if drought conditions persist, there may be little advantage to waiting any longer as tonnage may be lost rather than gained.
If cutting small grain for forage is your plan, also be sure to check the nitrate levels of your crop. During hot, dry times, we get more concerned about nitrate concentrations. High nitrate concentration in feed can lead to nitrate toxicity in livestock, which can result in abortion, weight loss, reduced milk production, etc.
SDSU Extension offers a free Nitrate QuikTest service. This test is available at several SDSU Extension county offices and regional centers. It is a qualitative test that determines the presence or absence of nitrate in a sample. If results are positive, we recommend that you send the sample to a lab for quantitative testing — determining the actual nitrate concentration in the plant.
When taking a sample for nitrate testing be sure to take samples that represent the entire field by taking them in various areas that span all soil types and topography of the field. Select at least 10 different areas and cut the plant at ground level or pull the entire plant up as the lowest growth nodes of the plant must be tested; the entire sample should contain at least 20 stems.
If nitrate levels are acceptable, small grains can be harvested as dry hay. When haying, a conditioner will likely help with dry-down but may cause shatter loss due to drought conditions so consider which is more important to you before cutting.
If ensiling, high nitrate levels should still be taken into account, but they become less of a concern as nitrates tend to be reduced by 30-70 percent during the fermentation process. Small grains can be hard to pack due to their hollow stems, so consider shortening chop length to 0.375 to 0.5 inches to help with packing. However, small grains should be 60-70 percent moisture to pack and store properly, so most fields are likely beyond that point by now.
As many have concerns about forage supply, alfalfa has been a hot topic the past couple of weeks.
At first cutting alfalfa, much of the state experienced alfalfa weevil infestations that caused a great bit of damage. This past week, late instar alfalfa weevils were spotted again in fields in eastern South Dakota. Often, if established alfalfa is near typical cutting time — budding/early bloom — we suggest growers cut early in an attempt to drive the insects out; however, if alfalfa is very short and has not reached this stage, it may be beneficial to spray an insecticide for control.
For instructions on proper scouting and determining economic thresholds, please see my column from the week of June 5 or visit extension.sdstate.edu and search “alfalfa weevil.”
Another pest that has been recently spotted in alfalfa fields is the blister beetle. This beetle causes a two-fold issue. The adult blister beetle feeds on the blossoms of alfalfa plants — the growing point — but also carries a toxin called cantharidin. This toxin is a health concern for livestock; horses are specifically sensitive.
Blister beetles are toxic whether they are dead or alive, therefore spraying the beetles is typically not suggested as they can hide in the canopy of the crop and miss the application completely, or if they die upon application of an insecticide they could remain in the hay to be baled up, still containing cantharidin. Blister beetle larvae feed on grasshopper eggs, and as the grasshopper population increases mid-summer so does the beetle population.
There are no guaranteed ways to avoid an infestation of blister beetles, but cutting prior to alfalfa bloom can help as they are attracted to the blossoms. Often the best management recommendations concerning blister beetles is to scout thoroughly, and if beetles are found — typically in localized areas of the field — wait until they leave the field, and be sure they haven’t simply moved to another location within your field. Avoid using conditioners/crimpers as they will kill the beetles, leaving them in the hay. Allowing cut alfalfa to fully dry before raking or baling is also important, as this will give live beetles time to vacate the windrow. It is nearly impossible to ensure there are no blister beetles in your hay if an infestation has occurred but using these management suggestions, and potentially destroying bales produced from field edges — where infestations tend to be worse — can help lower the number of beetles per bale. Removing beetles from the hay after baling does not necessarily make it safe.
