With a cool, dry spring covering much of the state, many farmers and ranchers are seeing slow grass and crop growth. Although it can be frustrating, environmental factors are out of our control.
On average, corn requires approximately 90-120 growing degree days (GDDs) to emerge, however planting date and environmental conditions can cause required GDDS to change. Corn growing degree days are calculated by taking the average daily temperature minus the base temperature (50 F in the case of corn). GDDs are calculated using the equation: [(maximum daily temperature + minimum daily temperatures)/2]-50 F.
Corn growth and development typically happens between 50 and 86 F. If the daily low or high temperature exceeds these values, the base development temperatures are substituted into the equation in place of the actual low or high daily temperature. For example, if the daily high was 70 and the daily low was 45, the growing degree days would be calculated like the following:
(70+50)/2= 60 60-50=10 growing degree days.
This equation can be used for many different crops by simply changing the base temperature to the appropriate value for the crop. Base temperatures are as follows: wheat, oat, rye, barley and canola, 40 F, sunflower, 45 F, corn, soybean, and sorghum, 50 F. In most parts of South Dakota corn is emerging, however do keep in mind that factors other than the air temperature can adjust GDDs.
Although crop growth and development is a key player this time of year, it’s also important to continue scouting fields and watch for injury or pests. Due to late spring freezes, wheat in some areas has appeared yellow, making producers question if frost or disease has caused the issue. The negative impact of freezing temperatures increases as wheat matures in the spring; however, drought stress tends to harden plants to cold temperatures, which may decrease the severity of freeze injury to them. Frost injury in the tillering stage typically results in twisted, light green-yellow leaves with burned tips. The growing point is protected at this stage; although injury may slow growth and reduce tiller numbers, new leaves and tillers will likely resume when temperatures increase.
At jointing, freeze-injured leaves will show symptoms very similar to those frozen during tillering, but the growing point may suffer more injury. The growing point is located just above the uppermost node of the plant and can be located by splitting stems lengthwise. An uninjured growing point looks bright white to yellow-green. Freeze injury causes the growing point to look off-white or brown and water soaked. This type of injury can occur even if the plant appears otherwise normal as the growing point is the most sensitive part of the plant to cold temperatures. Lower stems may discolor, and often injured plants break over at the affected node when frost damage occurs at this stage. The plant may also lodge after freezing during tillering.
Frost damage can become somewhat common during cool springs; however, it can be easy to mix up with Wheat Streak Mosaic Virus (WSMV). WSMV is vectored by the wheat curl mite, which typically infects plants in early fall, but symptoms often do not show until the following spring; this disease can be a huge yield robber of wheat. When temperatures increase in the spring symptoms begin to show up.
Typical symptoms materialize as yellow leaves, still standing erect, with edges tightly rolled inward toward the mid-rib. Plants may be stunted and poorly tillered. On young plants, leaves may become trapped in the rolled leaf immediately below it. Symptoms will be most severe on older leaves, with the youngest leaves showing the most characteristic mosaic symptoms. Early on, young leaves will show parallel discontinuous streaks of yellow, and then as symptoms worsen leaves become mottled yellow and eventually totally yellow. If plants are well tillered, symptoms may appear slight or nonexistent.
If your developing wheat fields appear to have yellowing leaves, scout the field, and try to determine if it’s frost damage, or a plant disease causing the issue. Contact the SDSU Extension Regional Center nearest you for assistance.
