Dry conditions this winter are beginning to concern some South Dakota farmers and ranchers. Although spring moisture may help save the day, there is still plenty of time for soil erosion to occur until spring planting or range regrowth occurs.
Blowing soils, dust storms, and “snirt” — snow with “dirt” on it that appears black — have been quite evident this winter. High winds combined with dry conditions are certainly a driving force of this issue, the other — lack of soil cover.
Keeping soils covered during winter can easily be overlooked when we don’t see the direct effects of erosion. But during a dry, windy winter, erosion becomes quite obvious and even hazardous to drivers when dust storms pop up.
I’ve seen several cases of black dirt/snow in ditches this year near fall-tilled fields or where very little residue was left on the soil surface. This is a clear example of where valuable topsoil is lost to the ditch or neighbor. Keep in mind that topsoil is not only ideal in a healthy soil system, but it contains valuable fertilizer, including those non-mobile nutrients — P and K — that you’ve applied to the field over the past years.
Avoiding soil erosion 100 percent of the time is nearly impossible, as even the best-managed soils can erode under windy enough conditions, but doing the best we can with what we’ve been given is typically the goal.
We can’t be sure when dry weather or erosion events will happen. Having resilient soils that are prepared to take on mother nature at their top game should be the ultimate goal. Taking a few of the five principles of soil health in mind, I’ve tried framing a list of ideas that you might consider to help keep your soil in place for yourself and the next generation.
Soil cover
It is very difficult to build soils if you are constantly losing them. Wind erosion can start at wind speeds as low as 12-15 mph. Keeping the previous crop’s residue and other living plants on the field helps wind and water become absorbed by the cover, rather than erode the topsoil.
Many view the top layer of residue on a field as “trash,” but don’t be fooled. In fact, for every 1 inch of residue left on a field, there is potential for 4 inches of horizontal erosion prevention — height times 4 equals the distance of protection.
Crop residue not only protects your soils over dormant periods but helps recycle any nutrients that were left in that residue back to your soil thereby keeping nutrients on your field rather than in corn stalk bales or straw taken elsewhere. Soil cover in the form of crop residue or cover crops can also help to reduce weed pressure, moderate soil temperatures, retain moisture, reduce compaction and crusting, and provide a home for vital soil biology.
In a rangeland setting, it’s all about grazing management. In order to catch as much winter snowfall as possible and protect soils, producers should strive for at least 50-60 percent of organic material cover on the soil surface with at least 4-6 inches of residual stubble height for native grasses — if possible — when moving into winter.
Limit disturbance
The most obvious example of soil disturbance is tillage. Many years ago, farmers were taught to till in order to open up the ground, allow air in and help soils to absorb moisture as well as dry out the surface when needed.
As years have gone by, research and experience has shown us that soil tillage actually reduces water infiltration by destroying natural pores and root channels that water runs through. Tillage also destroys the natural soil ecosystem, and burns up soil carbon — organic matter — more quickly.
In a dry year, much like this has been, keeping the little soil moisture received is so important. In fact, soil organic matter can hold up to 20 times its weight in water. Tillage reduces soil organic matter by exposing it to air, which allows it to be consumed by bacteria and lost through erosion. The very reason many originally were taught to till the ground has now been proven to be just the opposite.
Soils naturally receive all the oxygen and nutrients needed to be healthy by growing a variety of plants, allowing them to build up organic matter and healthy soil bacteria. Think of your lawn or a healthy pasture — no tillage needed!
In fact, one teaspoon of healthy soil can contain between 100 million and 1 billion bacteria. Of course, the elephant in the room is erosion. Tillage causes increased wind and water erosion through disturbance. With no protection from the elements, tilled soils in fall are especially at risk for this.
In short, to avoid as much wind erosion as possible, maintain healthy, resilient soils that will always be ready to take on conditions as best they can. One way to begin doing this is to keep your soils covered and avoid tillage as much as possible, especially in the fall.
This may look different on every operation, whether you grow row crops, small grains, forages, livestock, etc. In order to work towards a whole systems approach, it’s advised to slowly adapt all five of the South Dakota “Principles of Soil Health.”
For information on the remaining three principles — diversity, living roots and integrating livestock — see the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition website.
Making changes to a farm or ranch operation is no easy task, but taking steps towards protecting one of our most precious commodities —soil — is a great way to help out the next generation. For information on transitioning to healthy soil systems — especially in eastern South Dakota — see our new extension publication at https://extension.sdstate.edu and search “transitioning healthy soils” or look at great resources available at the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition or South Dakota No Till Association webpages.
Sara Bauder is an agronomy field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center.
