Corn and soybeans are warm-season crops, meaning they prefer to grow during the warmest part of the year. With the cooler spring temperatures much of the state is experiencing, row crop germination comes to mind. In an effort to get ahead of the game, many farmers will plant their corn and soybeans earlier than recommended, but how early is too early?
Research has shown that the three-day average soil temperature for corn to germinate has to be at least 50 degrees Fahrenheit. But, temperatures of 60-70 degrees typically allow for more uniform germination across a given field. Corn planted before soil temperatures reach a minimum of 50 degrees Fahrenheit may be much slower to germinate and come up less uniformly.
Soybeans tend to like temperatures a bit warmer than corn, with a required three-day average soil temperature of 55 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for uniform germination. The recent trend toward earlier soybean planting has shown that soybeans may germinate in soils as cool as 50 degrees Fahrenheit, but it is not ideal and may cause stands to be less uniform than desired. The “ideal” soil temperature for soybean germination is actually much higher at 77 degrees Fahrenheit.
One of the biggest concerns for row crops planted into cool soils is chilling injury.
Corn and soybeans both go through an imbibition period, which occurs when moisture hits the seed right after planting. They tend to be quite susceptible to cold, wet soils during this time. If that initial water is colder than 50 degrees Fahrenheit, seeds may become swollen and non-viable due to cell rupture — roots and shoots may be aborted.
Don’t set this concern aside if you’re in a very dry area as this risk is heightened when seeds are planted into dry, cool soils and a cold rain occurs afterward. Corn that is seeded into wet soils with temperatures above 50 degrees Fahrenheit within the first 48 hours following planting should germinate just fine.
Soybeans have a shorter imbibition period — as long as soil temps are above 50 degrees Fahrenheit for 24 hours, germination will likely occur.
If crops are planted early and germinate as expected, of course, there are still a few temperature-related risks to consider.
If the air temperature drops into the 40s for several days, emergence will likely be significantly slowed, meaning crops may take two weeks or longer to emerge depending upon accumulated growing degree-days. In addition, when seeds sit in cool, wet soils, soil pathogens have an opportunity to affect seedlings, making seed treatments a good form of protection.
Other early-season soil and environmental conditions such as crusting, compaction, and herbicide injury can also compound with pathogens creating additional issues.
Checking soil temperatures and developing a three-day average can be a challenging job.
The SD Mesonet weather station network collects this data for growers all across South Dakota and is currently adding several new stations across the state. Soil temperature is measured at five depths, with the most shallow depth being 4 inches — under bare soil.
The Mesonet is updated every 10 minutes and provides daily averages. To find the Mesonet station nearest you, visit climate.sdstate.edu. On the website, there is an interactive map where you can select “24-hr Soil Temp, 4” Bare” to view the bare soil temperatures across the state.
Although it can be tempting to get a head start with row crops, be mindful of soil temperatures and the associated risks with planting early. Our state has experienced some weather extremes over the past few months, making mindful planting choices a very important part of your growing season!
Sara Bauder is an agronomy field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center. South Dakota State University, South Dakota counties, and USDA cooperating. South Dakota State University adheres to AA/EEO guidelines in offering educational programs and services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.