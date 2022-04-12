The April 3 NASS crop progress report indicates that spring wheat planting was at 6 percent completion, ahead of the 5-year average of 4 percent, and oats were at 9 percent planted, ahead of the 5-year average of 2 percent by this date.
In addition, winter wheat condition was reported as zero percent very poor, 10 percent poor, 63 percent fair, 27 percent good, and zero percent excellent (nass.usda.gov) — this likely reflects the dry fall and spring many regions faced. While progress continues, most of the state is looking for moisture — with the exception of the northeast.
With many questions surrounding the price of herbicides and fertilizer this year, it is best to be cautious when planning for crop input needs. One major factor that producers can control, is applied fertilizer needs. When helping producers determine what rate and mix fit their operation, I often find that the meaning of the term “yield goal” is widely misunderstood.
At face value, many think of “yield goal” as what we hope to see the crop produce this year. However, by technical definition, yield goal actually describes yield history, while taking into consideration potential for improvement. It is best to use 5-10 years — with 10 being the best — of yield history when developing a yield goal. Outliers from years with abnormally low or high yields should be excluded — being realistic yet optimistic is always important.
Some sources suggest adding an additional 5-10 percent above your average yield history to account for improvements in production from year to year, or you can take your average yield factor times a range from 1.03 to 1.07 to account for increasing yield potential. However, adding to the average yield figure should be omitted during years when drought or other major crop stressors are confidently predicted.
It is also common practice to create yield goal values for fields or groups of fields with similar soil properties and topography within a farm. If one field varies quite significantly in soil physical properties from its neighboring fields, calculating separate yield goals is crucial, however, if the fence line seems to be the only major difference, an average across fields is likely appropriate.
Many decisions are made based upon yield goals — fertilizer applications being one of the most important. The South Dakota “Fertilizer Recommendations Guide” was developed with yield goals in mind, making proper yield goal calculations even more important. This publication provides well-researched soil fertility guidance for all common South Dakota field crops in a user-friendly manner. To find a copy of the guide, visit extension.sdstate.edu and search “fertilizer recommendations guide.”
Herbicides have also been a popular topic this winter and spring. With suspected supply chain issues causing concern for accessibility of some chemicals, and the assumed rise in costs associated with these issues, it is best to get a plan in place now.
Know your fields and the weeds that you expect to find in them. Of course, scouting is always necessary, but having an idea of what weeds to expect can help a great deal when trying to create or revise a herbicide plan.
When herbicides become more expensive, questions arise surrounding tillage. Although tillage sounds inexpensive, the fuel costs associated with each pass across the field make it less appealing. According to ISU’s “Estimated Costs of Crop Production in Iowa- 2022” bulletin, assuming a bulk diesel fuel rate of $2.62 per gallon, the variable cost — including fuel, oil, and repairs — is $8.00 per acre for a subsoiler, $4.10 for a chisel plow, and $3.00 for a tandem disk, excluding labor. The same source cites the variable costs for a sprayer at $2.10 per acre, excluding labor (https://www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/crops/html/a1-20.html).
In addition to added costs, soil disturbance allows topsoil moisture to escape. Research has shown that depending on the tillage pass, 0.25 to 0.50 inches of moisture could be lost. Tillage can also cause a second flush of weeds to emerge due to stirring of the soil.
It may be tempting for some to till fields in lieu of herbicide applications, but remember that no-till fields may lose much of their good soil resiliency when tilled, setting them back many years. Tillage causes disruption of well-developed soil structure and high water infiltration that can help to capture and retain soil moisture during dry times.
Tillage may also cause increased soil erosion if dry conditions continue. It is difficult to put a price on long-term soil resiliency, putting producers in tough decision-making positions when inputs are high.
During dry times, pest control is more important than ever. Keep in mind that every weed in your field is taking up moisture and competing with your cash crop. Good pest management planning plays a key role in preserving yield potential when other environmental issues cause crop stress.
As the growing season begins, we look forward to working with you. Please be safe and enjoy the spring warm-up! Our weekly online Pest & Crop Newsletter will begin soon — sign up on our website — and several research projects and events are underway.
Sara Bauder is an agronomy field specialist with the South Dakota State University Mitchell Regional Center. South Dakota State University, South Dakota counties, and USDA cooperating. South Dakota State University adheres to AA/EEO guidelines in offering educational programs and services.
